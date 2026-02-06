Do you feel the need for speed, but also have a penchant for practicality? Occasionally find yourself hauling refrigerators on the way to or from track days? Looking for a car that says “I enjoy the finer things, but dig hard enough, and you’ll find pictures of me with a mullet?” Well, even if none of this applies to you, you might find the idea of a BMW M4 pickup (or, to be perfectly accurate, “ute”) at least slightly intriguing. U.S.-based BMW builder Dinmann announced on Instagram that its one-of-a-kind BMW M4 ute “M4Maloo” is now up for grabs as the company moves on to “a new project.”

Meet M4Maloo, the BMW M4 Ute

The M4Maloo borrows the latter half of its name from the Holden Maloo, which is an Australia-market-only car with a pickup bed. Generally, these are referred to as “utility vehicles,” or simply “utes.” A bit of a calling card for utes is in fact their rowdy performance; most utes featured powerful V8 engines and rear-wheel drive. So, in that respect, the M4Maloo is a very faithful interpretation of what a BMW ute would look like. But the chopped rear half of the car isn’t the only bit of special sauce Dinmann poured into this M4.

As you can see from the listing, pretty much every goodie imaginable wound up on the M4 ute. The performance pickup touts a full exhaust, bigger turbos, a carbon fiber intake manifold, and a tune to take advantage of the heavy-hitting hardware. That’s to say nothing of the HRE wheels, carbon fiber fender vents, and lots more small aesthetic details. One of my favorite additions is the carbon fiber strut brace in the front. It mirrors the more elaborate ones found in the F8X M2, M3, and M4. For the G8X, the stock bar is a functional, but less ornate, metal bar. Underneath all of this is a 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive. The seller says it’s got 7,500 miles on it, which is pretty low for the year. Of course, considering how much time it likely took to get this car exactly as it is, that’s not really that surprising.

Are You Buying the M4 Pickup?

It’s pretty clear this M4 ute is a very unique piece. Pricing predictably reflects the car’s specialness. As of this writing, the seller wants $145,000 or best offer. While that is a significant upcharge from even a brand-new BMW M4, one has to wonder if you can even compare the two. This is a clear statement piece with countless hours of custom work. The other is…well, your standard M4.

Since we learned last year that the BMW pickup truck is not happening, this is probably one of the better opportunities for true ute fans. Maybe whoever buys it can coordinate a chance for it to meet up with the three pickups BMW built for factory errands. Regardless, the M4 ute is a pretty cool slice of custom automotive engineering. It also doesn’t hurt — for value or peace of mind — that much of the build is documented on the ute’s separate Instagram account, M4Maloo. Would you pick up this pickup for $145,000?