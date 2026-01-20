The frozen lakes of Arjeplog, Sweden—BMW Group’s traditional winter proving ground—recently hosted a Rolls-Royce electric SUV undergoing cold-weather testing. The crucial detail: this isn’t the Cullinan’s electric replacement. It’s an entirely new model. Sources confirm this is a distinct model line that could coexist with a V12-powered Cullinan as well. The strategy makes sense: some customers still demand the theater of a twelve-cylinder engine, while others prioritize cutting-edge electric technology. Rolls-Royce could offer both.

The timing matters. The next 2-3 years will see Rolls-Royce’s electric SUV, Bentley’s forthcoming EV, and Range Rover’s electric models all arriving nearly simultaneously. This represents the first widespread market test for whether ultra-luxury customers will embrace electrification at the highest levels.

The BMW Group Advantage—and Challenge

There’s a pragmatic reality here: Rolls-Royce leverages BMW Group’s vastly larger development budget. Whatever battery chemistry and motor configuration BMW engineers for Neue Klasse could become the foundation for Rolls-Royce’s electric vehicles. For a brand producing fewer than 6,000 vehicles annually, this makes perfect business sense.And of course, this becomes a market advantage. Yet Rolls-Royce faces the same challenge it always has: delivering a unique engineering experience that keeps the brand in its own high-end luxury lane.

As always, the answer lies in execution—the obsessive sound engineering, suspension tuning, and attention to detail that separates a good EV from a great one. The brand has already proved itself capable with the Spectre. Perhaps the toughest challenge is aesthetic: designing a traditional-looking Rolls-Royce while not sacrificing too much efficiency compared to BMWs using the same battery architecture. The Spectre achieved a 0.25 drag coefficient while still looking unmistakably Rolls-Royce. The SUV faces an even harder task.

Looks Bigger Than the Cullinan

Despite appearing lower and sleeker in spy shots, this electric SUV appears to be longer than the Cullinan’s 5,341mm length which will position it between the Ghost and Phantom sedans. That’s longer than a long-wheelbase S-Class. The proportions differ from the Cullinan. Where that SUV stands tall and imposing, this model appears lower with more wagon-like proportions and shallower windows.

Core Rolls-Royce design signatures remain: the long bonnet, upright nose, short front and long rear overhangs. The signature rear-opening coach doors carry over. At the rear, lighting appears inspired by the Spectre’s compact tail lamps rather than the Cullinan’s larger vertical units.

Up front, while the Pantheon grille occupies its traditional centerpiece position, LED lighting stripes at the intersection of bonnet and bumper taper from angled to vertical as they approach the center. Below these sit vertically-arranged headlights—a departure from traditional horizontal lamps that creates a distinctive new visual signature.

What To Expect From The Driving Angle

The combination of electric motors, extensive sound deadening, and Rolls-Royce’s obsessive NVH isolation will likely create a level of interior serenity that redefines the segment. The suspension—likely an evolution of the Planar system—could take the famed “Magic Carpet Ride”, enhanced by electric motors’ instant response and batteries’ low center of gravity, to new levels of comfort.

The technological foundation is said to come from BMW’s sixth-generation architecture, but no other details are available now. The 800-volt architecture enables faster charging—potentially 400+ kW capability—though most owners will charge at home. Range will easily reach at least 400 miles (EPA). That’s more than adequate for typical Rolls-Royce usage patterns. We also expect at least 600 horsepower with future Black Badge variants offering even more.

Production Expected in 2027

Production is rumored to begin early 2027 at Goodwood. Pricing should start around $400,000-450,000, above the Cullinan but below the Phantom. The most direct rival will be Bentley’s 2027 electric SUV, though Range Rover’s electric models will also compete.