MINI USA has committed to a full 2026 American Rally Association season, marking the brand’s return to factory-backed rally competition in North America. Running as The John Cooper Works Race Team in partnership with LAP Motorsports, MINI will field a John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 in the Limited 4-Wheel Drive class and a 2-door Cooper S in the Open 2-Wheel Drive class.

The program begins this weekend with the Sno*Drift Rally in Atlanta, Michigan (February 6-7), expanding on limited regional appearances last year. Luis Perocarpi will drive the Countryman, with Cristian Perocarpi in the Cooper S. Both drivers bring previous rally experience, including Luis’s participation in the 2025 Nemadji Trail Winter Rally.

“We explored modern rally competition with a couple regional races last year to test the capabilities of our newer models,” said Kate Alini, head of marketing, product and strategy at MINI USA. “Based on competitive performance and fan interest, we decided to commit to a full season and reconnect with our rally heritage.”

MINI’s Rally History and Modern Lineup

MINI’s decision positions the brand against competitors with established rally programs. The original Mini Cooper S achieved significant success in the 1960s, winning the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, 1965, and 1967 against more powerful vehicles. The contemporary MINI ALL4 competed in the Dakar Rally through the 2010s.

Both the Cooper and Countryman will require only minimal safety and competition modifications under ARA rules, relying largely on factory performance capabilities.

2026 ARA National Championship Schedule

The American Rally Association operates the only nationwide stage rally championship in the United States. The 2026 calendar includes eight events spanning February through October across regionally varied terrain. The Sno*Drift event features snow and ice-covered forest roads in northern Michigan and typically attracts 50 competition vehicles from the US and Canada.

Remaining scheduled events include: