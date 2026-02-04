As someone born and raised in Europe, I can’t fathom the need for an SUV bigger than the X7. But BMW understands customer demand better than any other luxury automaker, judging by sales figures. Dealers have an appetite for a supersized family hauler with an even more spacious third row than the “G07” offers.

Recent reports about American dealers pushing for a larger SUV have sparked speculation about a potential X9. However, our sources say such a vehicle has not been approved for production. Even if it were to get the green light, a new flagship X model wouldn’t arrive this decade.

Be that as it may, a design exercise from our friend Theottle explores what a potential X9 could look like. With zero spy shots to work from, since the vehicle doesn’t officially exist, this is very much a shot in the dark, albeit one sprinkled with Neue Klasse influences. The hypothetical rival to the Cadillac Escalade borrows the iX3’s sleek headlights and stretches the kidney grille to suit a far larger footprint.

Judging by recent spy shots, BMW will continue taking design risks with its largest models. The 7 Series facelift will retain the split-headlight arrangement when it arrives in the coming months. The same will apply to the next-generation X7 (“G67”), scheduled for a 2027 debut. Should BMW decide to introduce an even bigger SUV, it could also feature a similarly striking front fascia.

That said, a lot could change by the next decade. The Neue Klasse design language is still in its infancy, as deliveries of the new iX3 haven’t even begun. On top of that, a different design team will oversee BMW’s largest products going forward. Ex-Polestar Head of Design Maximilian Missoni now leads the upper mid-size and luxury segments, where a hypothetical X9 would fit.

While we strongly believe an X9 isn’t coming anytime soon, BMW may have a different high-end SUV in the pipeline. The rumored “G74” is expected to arrive around 2029 with three-row seating and more off-road capability than any BMW before it. Although it won’t be as hardcore off-road as the Mercedes G-Class, this adventure-oriented model is internally known by the “Rugged” codename.

The “G74” is believed to be one of the six electric SUVs BMW plans to build in Spartanburg by the end of the decade. That said, hybrid variants are also reportedly in development for buyers concerned about range anxiety.

If an X9 does eventually materialize, it would likely follow BMW’s traditional playbook by prioritizing luxury over trail-rated toughness. The Rugged, by contrast, would target a different slice of the market, aiming to lure buyers away from off-road-focused luxobarges such as the Rivian R1S and the electric G-Class.

Source: Theottle / YouTube