This isn’t just any M3 E30. It’s a rare Sport Evolution, owned by one of our heroes in the car business. Mate Rimac bought one of just 600 cars ever made, and it’s far from his first BMW. His electric journey actually began with an E30, though a lesser 325i with a blown engine that created the perfect opportunity for an electric swap.

Many years later, his passion for the second-generation 3 Series is still very much alive. To the point that he dreams of building the ultimate E30. The Bugatti Rimac CEO told Top Gear magazine that he wants to do a complete restomod of an E30 with a big ol’ V10. Although the 37-year-old Croatian entrepreneur didn’t go into detail about the engine, we can make an educated guess.

After all, there was just one from M: the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10 from the M5 E60/E61 and M6 E63/E64. The S85B50 had a short run, with BMW producing it for only about six years between 2005 and 2011.

But there’s a problem: time, or more accurately, the lack of it. Running both Bugatti and Rimac keeps him busy around the clock, which is why he sees a V10-powered M3 E30 restomod as more of a retirement project. If and when it happens, it’ll be about far more than just shoehorning six more cylinders than the original M3 was designed to accommodate.

The head honcho envisions a full restomod, covering everything from design to the oily bits. His appreciation for BMWs goes well beyond the original M3. He’s owned everything from an M3 CSL to the M6 E64 mentioned earlier. Over the years, his garage has also included an M5 E39, a Z4 M Coupe, an M5 Competition F90, and likely other M models we are not aware of.

Mate Rimac also has a direct connection with BMW. Last year, BMW Group and Rimac Technology signed a long-term partnership focused on EVs. It’s still unclear what will come of the collaboration. But whatever it is, we’re confident it’ll be something exciting. Perhaps even related to future M products? Fingers crossed.

