The world of baby gear doesn’t usually overlap with the automotive world—unless you count backseat tantrums or ISOFIX anchors. But every now and then, something crosses over that makes you look twice. The Nuna MIXX Next BMW Collection is one of those things.

Nuna, known for its sleek, safety-focused strollers and car seats, has teamed up with BMW to create a special edition of its MIXX Next stroller. It’s not a rebadge job. From the dark Element fabric and chocolate brown leatherette trim to the subtle BMW logos stitched into the canopy and calf support, there’s a clear effort to align with the design language of the German automaker.

Plenty of BMW Badges

But does adding a badge and a few color tweaks justify the premium? Or is there something deeper going on here? Over the next few months, we’ll be testing this stroller ourselves to find out. Not on a showroom floor, but in the real world—across curbs, in and out of car trunks, through airports, and on afternoon walks that last longer than expected. We’ll see how it folds up in a rush, how much space it really eats up in the back of a hatchback, and how it handles when you’re steering with one hand and holding coffee (or a crying toddler) in the other. The dual-compartment storage basket is decently large, with a hidden zipper pocket for valuables and a rear seat pocket that’s ideal for phones, keys, or a pacifier stash.

Premium Built

First impressions? It’s well-built. The stroller feels sturdy without being bulky, and the folding mechanism is satisfyingly smooth. The seat reclines fully flat, which is ideal for newborn naps on the go, and it converts between forward- and parent-facing setups without much fuss. Nuna’s magnetic buckle is clever and genuinely helpful when wrangling a squirming child.

The suspension and tires seem capable of handling rougher surfaces, though we’ll see how it performs long-term. Same goes for the undercarriage basket, which looks spacious but may end up being more limited once a diaper bag and groceries are in play.

What makes this version different from the standard MIXX Next comes down to design details—and whether those matter to you. The Trinity-pattern wheels, leatherette touchpoints, and BMW badging give it a more refined look. It has a compact fold-away axle that makes the whole stroller surprisingly manageable when collapsed—about 30 x 23.5 x 16.5 inches (76 x 60 x 42 cm) folded. It can even stand upright on its own and be pulled along like a suitcase. The stroller weighs about 24.5 pounds (11.1 kg).

The Mixx comes with a rear Free-Flex suspension and progressive front suspension, paired with foam-filled all-terrain tires, to give it a more stable, refined glide.

Ultimately, we’ll judge this stroller the way parents always do: by how easy it is to live with, day after day. Is it genuinely useful, or just nice to look at? Does the BMW connection make a meaningful difference in experience, or is it more about style than substance?

We’ll find out soon. For now, the MIXX Next BMW Collection has our attention—not because of the badge, but because it might actually be something more than a branding exercise. The real test begins now.

[Source: Nuna]