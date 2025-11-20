Being a car content creator today means doing a bit of everything—shooting, editing, traveling, reviewing, testing, interviewing, and uploading—all often in the same day. The right gear doesn’t just make that easier; it can genuinely elevate the work. After hundreds of thousands of miles on press trips this year alone, many track days, auto shows, and road trips, these are the products that proved indispensable in 2025.

Power Essentials for Filming Anywhere

No matter how good your camera kit is, it’s useless if your batteries are dead. That’s why portable power is the backbone of any creator’s workflow. The Anker Laptop Power Bank (25K, 165W) became one of the most important pieces of equipment in my travel bag. Its sheer output means I can charge a laptop while simultaneously powering action cameras, microphones, phones, and anything else I’m running through USB-C. The retractable built-in cables are a small detail but incredibly helpful when moving quickly from hotel room to rental car to racetrack. It’s the closest thing to having wall power in your backpack.

At home, the Anker Nano Charger (70W) has taken over a corner of the office, powering the accessories we use every day for video production—DSLR batteries, iPads, microphones and more. It’s compact, reliable, and provides enough wattage to keep multiple devices ready at all times.

For travel days when multiple team members need to power multiple devices at once, the Anker Nano Charging Station (130W, 6 Ports) has become our mobile charging hub. Instead of scattering chargers across a hotel room, we plug in one station and charge everything—laptops, drone batteries, phones, cameras, and wireless audio gear—from a single outlet. On the road, this kind of organization is priceless.

The Best POV and On-The-Move Camera Gear

One of the most important tools in my kit this year has been the Insta360 GO ULTRA. It’s perfect for POV shots inside the car—mounted on a cap, worn around the neck, or placed discreetly on the dashboard. At car events, it captures fluid, cinematic walk-throughs without attracting attention, and the stabilization is almost gimbal-like even though the camera is tiny.

When we need roller shots, the SmallRig Mini Shock Absorber Arm paired with a DJI Pocket 3, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, or an Insta360 X5 smooths out vibrations far better than traditional mounts. It turned out to be one of those accessories I wish I had years ago—simple, effective, and transformative for moving footage.

Audio That Survives Any Environment

Great audio is what separates amateur videos from professional ones. The Rode Wireless PRO and Wireless MICRO systems have become essential tools for interviews, walkarounds, and voiceovers. They handle wind, crowds, and noisy show floors better than most mic systems we’ve tested, and they plug into almost any device we use—mirrorless cameras, phones, and even action cameras. They’re compact enough to live permanently in the backpack, ready for anything.

Performance Testing and Track Preparation

Car creators inevitably get asked about 0–60 times, quarter-mile runs, and real-world performance. The Dragy Pro GPS box has become the go-to solution for accurate, repeatable measurements. It’s also perfect for adding track overlays to videos—something viewers love because it adds context to the footage.

For practicing racing lines and getting seat time without heading to a circuit, the Fanatec BMW M4 GT3 Steering Wheel delivers a surprisingly realistic and enjoyable experience. It’s not essential, but it’s an excellent “nice to have,” especially for creators who want to refine their track driving or add sim content to their channel. And honestly—it’s just fun. Despite being quite expensive…

The Ideal Desk for Editing and Workflow

No matter how much we travel, the bulk of the work still happens at the desk—editing reviews, cutting B-roll, syncing audio, color grading, analyzing laps, and prepping stories. The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro has transformed our editing space in ways we didn’t expect.

Its dual-motor lift system offers a huge height range, which is a blessing during long editing days. The desk can hold up to 265 pounds, making it perfect for multi-monitor setups, speakers, lights, and accessories. But the biggest advantage is its magnetic cable-management ecosystem. Keeping a clean workspace isn’t easy in video production, but the MAGNUS Pro gets surprisingly close. Pairing it with the MAGNUS Monitor Arm (Heavy Arm Edition) creates a clean, ergonomic setup that genuinely improves workflow and comfort. For creators who spend hours refining shots and audio, a proper workstation is just as important as a proper camera.

Do You Need All These Tools?

Car content creation is demanding and unpredictable. You’re shooting in rain one day and editing in an airport the next. You’re charging eight devices at once, recording audio in chaotic environments, and switching between action cams, DSLR bodies, and drones. The tools above are the ones that help make that possible. They’re practical, reliable, and most importantly, they’ve been tested in real-world automotive production—on track, on road, and everywhere in between.

It might not work for everyone, but these have absolutely made our work life a bit more manageable.

