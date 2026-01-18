A late-production BMW M1—UK-registered, showing 39,500 km, and finished in Nachtblau—has come up for sale. Registered on December 29, 1980, this M1 is described as one of the last cars off the production line, delivered new through the main BMW concessionaires in Kontich, Belgium, before beginning a life that bounced across borders and into long-term collector ownership.

One of the last M1s, in a color you don’t see every day

The headline spec is exactly what you’d want it to be: Nachtblau gloss outside, a Black leather/Grey cloth interior inside, and those unique supercar proportions—low nose, wide hips, and pop-up headlights that instantly date it to the best possible era. Hero Motor Company says this BMW M1 has been the cornerstone of its collection for 15 years, and it’s now being offered factory standard—the one caveat being the half-leather Motorsport seats, which they describe as a costly upgrade. They also claim the color itself is a big part of the appeal: one of 59 road cars (and two race cars) finished in Nachtblau, a detail that will matter to the people who keep build sheets in the nightstand drawer.

The car is said to retain its service books, workshop manual, tool kit, first aid kit, plus the radio and its manual—along with original BMW sales material, including some genuinely obscure items: the luggage brochure, upholstery brochure, and a 1980 Motorsport accessory catalogue.

The ownership story reads like an M1 should

According to the research included with the car, it was first registered to SA Multi European Associates in 1980—believed to be a leasing company—suggesting the M1 began life as a senior executive’s company car. From there, the car changed hands a few times, including an owner in Quebec, Canada, who later relocated the M1 back to Switzerland. It eventually ended up with another collector and was displayed in his own museum. He kept the car for 27 years and used it sparingly—often on special collector registration plates.

One of the most interesting pieces of context in the file has nothing to do with horsepower or paint codes. It’s the reminder that the M1 was never officially sold in the UK, even though UK buyers still found a way in. The listing claims cars were marketed by BMW Motorsport as “ex works”, with buyers required to personally import them, and servicing intended to be carried out by BMW GB at Reading. It also underlines how absurdly expensive the M1 was by the time it reached customers. Factoring in the period taxes—10% special car tax and 17.5% VAT—the supposed “UK list price” worked out to £37,500, pegged as roughly £160,000 in today’s money.

On paper, every M1 is the same proposition: mid-engine layout, BMW’s legendary straight-six, wedge styling, Motorsport pedigree and low production numbers. But the market doesn’t price “M1” as a single thing. It prices condition, originality, completeness, and story. A car that stays close to factory spec, keeps its service documentation, and still has the original booklets and brochures will always command a high price. And this one is listed at £495,000. For images and details, visit HereMotorCompany.