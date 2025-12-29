Some cars are important because of what they are. Others matter because of who owned them. On rare occasions, those two narratives intersect. We’ve got a good one today: a rock-star owned BMW M1. The BMW M1 is arguably a cornerstone of both the BMW and M brands. As the first true M vehicle, it casts a nearly inescapable shadow on every car that followed it. Meanwhile, Roger Waters is responsible for some of the most recognizable Pink Floyd songs to ever be concocted. And it’s his BMW M1 that crosses the auction block over at RM Sotheby’s in just under 30 days.

BMW M1: A Brief Re-Introduction

The BMW M1 occupies a singular place in history as both the brand’s first true mid-engine supercar and the genesis of BMW M as a standalone performance division. Conceived in the late 1970s, the M1 was initially intended as a homologation special to take on Porsche in international motorsport. Complications with Lamborghini, originally tasked with development, forced BMW to assume control and assemble a consortium of Italian specialists to complete the project. The result was a striking wedge-shaped coupe penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, with fiberglass bodywork over a tubular steel spaceframe. Power came from the M88 3.5-liter inline-six, producing around 275 horsepower in road trim. That was an impressive figure for the era. Capable of 165 mph, the M1 was arguably the original Ultimate Driving Machine.

Beyond its impressive in-period specifications, the M1’s legacy is defined by its influence rather than sales success. Only 399 road-going examples were built between 1978 and 1981, ensuring its rarity but limiting its commercial impact. On the track, BMW created the innovative Procar Championship to showcase the M1, pitting Formula One drivers against one another in identical machinery during Grand Prix weekends. This series elevated the car’s profile and foreshadowed the brand’s future. More importantly, the M1 established the philosophical foundation for every M car that followed: motorsport-derived engineering, understated aggression, and a focus on balance.

Roger Waters BMW M1: What to Know

The BMW M1 in question — chassis 4301211 — is finished in blue. Even if the car wasn’t owned by musician royalty, it’d still command a huge premium for its paint alone. Only 59 cars received blue paint; far rarer than the 163 white cars or 98 orange ones. According to the documentation provided with the car, Roger Waters picked up his 1980 BMW M1 in Germany sometime in 1979 before importing the M1 to the United Kingdom in April 1980. Waters then owned the vehicle for 42 years — retaining paperwork and documentation along the way. He apparently even held on to the car’s original German delivery plate. Fast forwarding quite a bit, the car got a major mechanical overhaul when it arrived in the United States in 2021 totaling nearly $30,000. The M1 now shows around 15,600 kilometers (around 9,700 miles).

If you don’t know, Waters is a founding member of Pink Floyd. He began on bass, but eventually became the principal singer and songwriter. Albums like The Wall, Wish You Were Here, and Dark Side of the Moon were all products of Pink Floyd’s Waters-led period. Thematic albums were a bit of a pattern for Waters — and arguably a contributor to the band’s tremendous, multi-generational success. RM expects the M1 to sell for between $550,000 and $650,000 USD, and believe it or not, that might be a conservative estimate. Higher mileage examples have sold for over $650,000. It all comes down to whether or not the buyer values the provenance and rarity; after all, the BMW M1 everyone remembers is likely Orange or White. The car sells at RM’s Arizona auction in January.

Source: RM Sotheby’s 1980 BMW M1