They say black never goes out of style, which helps explain why automakers keep rolling out murdered-out special editions. The latest brand to black out just about everything is MINI. There’s now a new visual package spanning four models. Germany is getting the Blackyard Edition, available for the three- and five-door Cooper hatchbacks. The Aceman and Countryman crossovers complete the group.

As the name suggests, the Blackyard Edition turns the darkness up a notch. MINI tints the rear windows and finishes the body in Midnight Black, though it does offer a surprising alternative: Nanuq White. Even then, the side mirror caps remain black to preserve the contrast. Wheel options are limited to a 17-inch U Spoke design or 18-inch alloys in either Asteroid Spoke or Night Flash Spoke form.

MINI isn’t showing the interiors but says all versions come with black upholstery and a matching headliner. The door cards and dashboard are also trimmed in dark materials to reinforce the theme. Beyond the visual changes, the Blackyard Edition bundles in a generous list of standard equipment, including a head-up display.

Available until June 30, the Blackyard Edition brings tangible benefits. It’s more than a fixed configuration you could easily replicate on MINI Germany’s website. It delivers meaningful savings over a similarly equipped regular model. Depending on the vehicle, MINI says discounts range from €1,590 to as much as €2,180.

More special editions are likely on the way. After renewing its entire lineup over the past couple of years, MINI isn’t expected to launch an all-new product anytime soon. Reports once pointed to an electric convertible, but the “J03” never materialized. Instead, the BMW-owned brand appears set to keep things fresh by injecting pizzazz into its existing models through limited-run versions.

A case in point is the Countryman Rugged Edition, launching this week in South Africa. It follows the value-focused Oxford Edition for the United States and the globally available Paul Smith Edition for the Cooper hatchbacks in both body styles.

Whether these special editions will be enough to sustain last year’s strong momentum remains to be seen. 2025 ranked among MINI’s best years ever, with 288,290 vehicles delivered worldwide. Roughly a third were Countrymans, and more than 105,000 were electric models.