2024 ALPINA B3 GT Good Impressive power

Extremely capable on track

High level of luxury Bad Limited Availability

High price

Might be the last of its kind

In the realm of high-performance luxury sedans, few names evoke the same sense of prestige and engineering excellence as ALPINA. With a legacy spanning almost six decades, ALPINA has masterfully redefined BMW’s most iconic models, blending precision, power, and its signature craftsmanship. The 2024 ALPINA B3 GT continues this illustrious tradition, representing the latest evolution of the renowned 3 Series lineage. This newest iteration promises exhilarating performance and sophisticated design, showcasing the attention to detail and enhancements synonymous with the Bavarian brand.

The renowned automotive manufacturer has a long and storied history of refining BMW vehicles. Since its inception in 1965 by Burkard Bovensiepen, the German company has become synonymous with high-performance luxury cars that blend the right kind of driving experiences with Bavarian craftsmanship. The ALPINA versions of the BMW 3 Series, first introduced in the late 1970s, have consistently set benchmarks for performance-oriented sedans. From the early E21 ALPINA C1 to the more recent iterations like the B3 Bi-Turbo, ALPINA’s work on the 3 Series has always pushed the boundaries of performance, style, and luxury.

The Refreshed ALPINA B3 GT

The 2024 ALPINA B3 GT marks a new pinnacle in the lineage of ALPINA’s 3 Series modifications. This latest model is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six engine featuring twin turbochargers, delivering a staggering 529 horsepower between 6250 and 6500 rpm, plus a peak torque of 730 Nm between 2500 and 4500 rpm. This engine is a further refinement of BMW’s S58, renowned for its smooth power delivery and robustness. ALPINA’s enhancements include bespoke turbochargers, a unique intercooler system, and a reprogrammed ECU to maximize performance.

Paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, the B3 GT offers seamless gear shifts and optimal power distribution. The transmission has been specially tuned by ALPINA to provide quicker shifts and more intuitive responses to the driver’s inputs, ensuring the B3 GT delivers a unique combination of blistering acceleration and refined cruising capability. The ALPINA exhaust system not only enhances performance but also delivers a sonorous exhaust note.

Compared to its predecessor, the non-GT version of the B3, performance has increased by 34 horsepower and an additional 30 Nm of torque, available from 4500 rpm. This allows the B3 GT to have a higher top speed than its B3 sibling. The top speed of the sedan version is 308 km/h (+3), and the touring is 305 km/h (+3). The sprint from zero to 100 km/h is 0.2 seconds quicker with the sedan, reaching this speed in 3.4 seconds, and the touring takes 3.5 seconds. The most noticeable difference is in the sprint from zero to 200 km/h, where the GT Sedan shaves off 0.6 seconds and the touring 0.7 seconds compared to their predecessors. A nice upgrade is available under your right foot.

Pure Driving Pleasure

The driving dynamics of the 2024 ALPINA B3 GT are spectacular, showing slight improvement over the non-GT B3 models. All B3 models feature an adaptive suspension system. This setup allows drivers to choose between multiple driving modes, from Comfort+ for relaxed cruising to Sport+ for an aggressive driving experience. The suspension system adapts in real-time to driving conditions, ensuring optimal balance and stability.

The GT models have a stiffer connection between the rear dampers and the bodyshell. The domed bulkhead reinforcement struts in the front end provide additional rigidity and noticeably increase steering precision. These struts are noticeably painted in Oro Tecnico, ALPINA’s signature color for the GT models, introduced on the B5 GT last year. The BMW ALPINA B3 GT sedan also received a larger rear stabilizer for better roll support and improved steering response.

To support the pure GT characteristics of the vehicle, ride comfort does not suffer due to improved dynamics. The engineers at ALPINA opted for a new shock absorber configuration, outfitted with the signature limited-slip differential, enhancing traction and cornering performance. To experience the overall setup, the Bavarians rented the Sachsenring in Eastern Germany, allowing us to drive the first examples of the B3 on track. Road driving will have to wait until October when the cars are fully homologated for the open roads.

The Sachsenring is a small race track with tight corners, low curbs, and some high-speed corners, allowing me to experience the full range of abilities of the new GT model. It might not come as a surprise that the new GT offers everything the non-GT had to offer plus a little more. The car’s chassis has the same strengthening to improve rigidity as its family member, and the weight distribution is near perfect, thanks to the strategic placement of the engine and other components. The steering is precise and communicative, providing ample feedback to the driver and making every drive an engaging experience.

The immediate torque and enhanced performance are what we expect from an ALPINA, offering a reassuring ride. Their presence provides that reassuring smile, offering the oomph you look forward to. Even though the B3 GT is capable on track, it is not where the car will truly shine. The handling is great, but you also feel the limitations of a vehicle aimed at offering pure grand touring and versatility. Therefore, the Autobahn is a better place to showcase what this GT has to offer, and we will share our thoughts later in the year.

Signature Looks with More Color Options

The exterior design of the 2024 ALPINA B3 GT is a blend of understatement and sophistication. The car features a distinctive front fascia with ALPINA’s signature aerodynamic front splitter, including ALPINA lettering available in Oro Tecnico. The GT has new blacked-out canards fitted on the front. At the rear, you will notice a newly designed rear diffuser in gloss black and blacked-out tailpipes. The sleek lines and sculpted bodywork enhance both aesthetics and aerodynamics, reducing drag and improving stability at high speeds.

The understated looks are combined with the signature decal set (available as an option) and the 20-inch ALPINA Classic wheels dressed in Oro Tecnico. Discreet model-specific GT lettering is incorporated into the rim well in silver. The spokes are diamond cut and have a pronounced contour-angle in towards the lockable wheel hub cover, which is a unique ALPINA feature. The tire valve is located near the hub and behind the hub cover.

ALPINA offers the B3 GT in a new range of exclusive colors, including ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green. BMW Individual solid paintworks Fashion Grey, Brewster Green, or Imola Red, as well as the metallic paintworks Daytona Violet or Carbon Black, are available within a palette of 17 different colors.

More Oro Tecnico Inside the Interior

Inside, the B3 GT exudes luxury and refinement. The cabin is adorned with the finest materials, including high-quality Nappa leather and carbon-fiber accents. The base interior is the facelifted 3 Series, featuring BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 interface and cabin upgrades. The Bavarians at ALPINA have added a number of smaller upgrades to the package. The most noticeable change is the steering wheel, hand-finished in LAVALINA leather with stitching colored in Oro Tecnico. The shift paddles made of anodized aluminum are also colored in the same golden/bronze color. Additionally, standard floor and luggage compartment mats with black leather edging in Oro Tecnico, and GT lettering on the door sill trims, the headrests, and the new sports steering wheel.

The final touches are the ALPINA crest on the carbon dashboard inlay and the newly designed production number plate with the car’s individual serial number. The new engine compartment badge also bears this individual number, plus the signatures of all three ALPINA family members: Andreas, Burkard, and Florian Bovensiepen.

Standard Package

The ALPINA B3 GT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of standard features, such as the upgraded ALPINA brake system and head-up display. The option list doesn’t offer many options other than some interior and exterior color options. You can refine your car and opt for a sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, keyless entry, and Driving Assistant Professional. If requested, you can opt for the LAVALINA interior 1 and 2 upgrade packages, which offer enhanced leather applications throughout the cabin, improving the overall experience.

The same package is available on the B4 GT sister vehicle. The B4 GT is based on BMW’s 4 Series G26 platform and offers similar performance and features as both B3 GT models but is heavier and differs slightly in exterior design. We didn’t drive the B4 GT at the Sachsenring, but we will have a go in the car later this year.

Grand Touring at Its Finest

With the new GT model lineup for the B3 and B4, the Bavarians at ALPINA have once again showcased their long tradition of special models that stand out from the rest. Understated but highly capable, the new GT models join a lineage of automotive history that is almost coming to an end. With about 1.5 years of production left, ALPINA has stopped all non-GT B3 and B4 production and will start production of a total of around 1750 GT models between now and the end of 2025. This makes the new model limited by the number of production slots available, which is at the same level as the previous years with the non-GT B3 and B4.

With the sales of the brand – not the company – the Germans are no longer able to produce ALPINA cars on the BMW production lines beyond the 31st of December 2025. They can hand them over to clients in early 2026, but the final cars will be built in December 2025. BMW has taken over the brand identity and will use it on newly facelifted models like the X7 and i7. The first rumors have already indicated the release of these ALPINA series models in 2026, focusing on clients who currently drive Maybach and Bentley cars. Time will tell if the managers in Munich can truly understand, protect, and cherish the heritage of the company from Buchloe.

The Last Of Its Kind

For now, we have this new wonderful ALPINA B3 GT, a fine recipe for what a high-performance luxury sedan can be. With its powerful engine, sophisticated suspension system, and refined understated nature, the B3 GT delivers that constant reassuring smile knowing you are driving something special. The vehicle, available in both Touring and Sedan, is capable of transporting those seeking a unique blend of performance and luxury with a sheer level of comfort.