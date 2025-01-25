The M2 is BMW’s smallest and most poised M Series offering. BMW makes small, but important changes for the 2025 BMW M2, but they all build on the premise that BMW established when the model released: bang-for-buck BMW M goodness. For 2025, BMW brings the littlest M car new colors, notably including Individual colors at a discounted price. More power, new iDrive software, and new wheels choices make this the best G87 M2 yet.

2025 BMW M2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The new M2 gets a nice power bump to 473 horsepower, 20 more than last year. You can thankfully still order a manual gearbox, as well. The eight-speed ZF autobox isn’t bad either, and we actually preferred it when we drove the automatic vs. the manual. Torque is unchanged in the manual, but automatic cars see an increase to 443 pound-feet, likely making the car quite a bit quicker than the outgoing one. BMW claims a 4.1 second zero-to-60 time, but we think that’s sandbagging.

2025 BMW M2 Fuel Economy and MPG

Weirdly, the EPA says the 2025 BMW M2 gets one mpg less on the highway than last year’s model. Not that you’ll notice if you’re driving the vehicle the way God intended, of course. The EPA says the 2025 BMW M2 achieves 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, for a combined figure of 19 mpg. A 13.7-gallon fuel tank means expect around 300 miles of range before you’re looking for a filling station.

Interior and Cargo Space

No drastic changes occur for the 2025 BMW M2’s interior. But, you can get a new color for the side of the seats (red) and a new flat-bottom steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker comes standard. Carbon buckets are a standalone option now, and at $4,500, we’ve seen worse value-for-dollar options. With only black leather and three trim choices available, there’s not a ton of customization. But the M2 still feels special – particularly with a manual transmission and carbon buckets. The M2’s trunk space is 13.8 cubic feet.

2025 BMW M2 Technology and Connectivity

BMW packs the latest iDrive software 8.5 (an update over last year’s model) into the M2’s cabin, powering a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch center display. The usual features abound, like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and voice commands. The head-up display pairs with Live Cockpit Pro for $1,100, and that’s the most expensive standalone non-carbon option on the car. We’d probably go for Remote Engine Start ($300), too. We could’ve lived without the climate controls migrating to the touchscreen, but here we are.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

BMW doesn’t add any new driver assistance features to the M2 for its newest model year. But that’s just fine, as we feel a no-frills approach is best for the spirited driving that the M2 encourages. Standard Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning make the car easy to live with even if you’re planning to daily drive it. The $200 Parking Assistant is always a good value, but we wouldn’t bother with Active Cruise Control – albeit, at $500, it is a good value, too.

2025 BMW M2 Pricing

The new M2 starts right at $65,500, only a little bit more than last year’s model. It’s also pricier than Mercedes’ CLA AMG thing, but that’s a FWD-based architecture. Same goes for the Integra Type S. The US doesn’t seem to have a clear roadmap forward on the status of the 2025 RS 3, but if it does show up, it’ll probably be just a little bit more expensive. The M2’s best competitor, then, remains the Toyota Supra, which costs almost $10,000 less and offers extremely similar perks. Probably because it is, after all, mostly a BMW.

2025 BMW M2 FAQ