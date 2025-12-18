Maybe you’re a newcomer to the BMW brand. Maybe you just got — or are about to get — your driver’s license. Perhaps you’re lusting after a shiny new M340i or M3 — but simply don’t want to part with the scratch required to get one. Regardless of the situation, there’s a shockingly good alternative: the BMW 335i. Particularly, the F30 generation. It’s flying a bit under the radar right now, but it’s the perfect BMW 3 Series for a new enthusiast.

Like the modern M3 and M4, you can get the F30 BMW 335i in several different configurations. Your use case will determine which is right. Need xDrive and an automatic transmission? The F30 can accommodate. Classic BMW dynamics via a six-speed manual and rear-drive? Check. The F30 actually allows for slightly more flexibility here; the odd xDrive manual car exists. And under the hood of the 335i beats a heart shared with contemporary BMW M vehicles: the N55 engine, a turbocharged inline-six that also found its way into the first iteration of the BMW M2. Later examples — badged the 340i — received the B58 engine, but that’s a tale for a different day.

By the Numbers, the F30 335i is Quick (and Cheap) Enough

While performance of these N55-powered 335i cars falls slightly short of the N55 stuffed into the OG M2, there’s still a lot to talk about. The N55 B30M0 develops 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque if you listen to BMW; real-world data suggests those numbers to be quite conservative estimates. Zero to 60 mph happens in well under five seconds according to most sources, and we’d bet xDrive helps cut the time down even further. The ZF-sourced six-speed manual — though not identical to the one in the F80 M3 — is good fun, but even the automatic in these cars is solid. It’s none other than ZF’s eight-speed automatic, which in fact was the unit’s debut in a 3 Series. Like the F80 and G80 M3, what it might lack in driver engagement it certainly picks up in speed. Even over a decade ago, the ZF provided crisp shifts that provided an uninterrupted stream of power to the wheels — assuming, of course, you had traction control disabled. It’s one of the first occasions that getting the automatic in a BMW can safely be considered a “sidegrade.”

Perhaps the most endearing quality of the F30 335i? Price. In the U.S., where we are in some ways extremely spoiled, you can pick up a 335i for under $10,000. Truly serviceable examples seem to hover around and above the $12,000 mark or so, and you’ll likely pay more for an M Sport example. Still, it’s a fraction of what you’ll pay for either an F80 or G80 M3. Furthermore, maintaining an N55 isn’t half the headache you might expect it to be; BMW made tons of these engines, so parts are plentiful. And usually relatively inexpensive — although paying for labor might be another story.

Trade-Offs Make the F30 BMW 335i Perfect

The F30 335i is a brilliant performer in its own right. And you certainly can’t beat the price. The weird thing is: those are only minor reasons it’s the perfect budget alternative to a modern M3. Its shortcomings, too, make it exactly the perfect introduction to the BMW brand as it is today. Earlier E90 335i models — and even the contemporary 135i — are arguably better cars from the driver’s seat, thanks to their excellent steering feel. But the F30 335i relies on a more modern electric steering system. It isn’t as communicative as the old stuff, and it’s not as precise as later iterations, but it’s a lot closer to a new BMW than anything with a mechanical rack. Side note: a mechanical rack was available as an option on these cars. It’s quite good — but for different reasons.

Another thing new BMW fans might go years without experiencing is the linear awesomeness that was BMW’s naturally-aspirated engines. The N55 here serves as a great introduction to the brand, showcasing the excellent power turbocharged BMWs are known for while also avoiding many of the pitfalls — such as reliability, where the otherwise superior N54 engine stumbles. I contend that the B58 and N54 are both more exciting mills. But why pay N54 and B58 premiums when the N55 is such a balanced alternative? In all cases, the engines do a solid imitation of the modern S58 (and S55) power plants when you consider the price delta. Without sounding like spoons in a blender to boot. Another side note for the record: I actually enjoy how the S55 and S58 sound. Their unique voices further amplify the “specialness” of their respective M cars. But I understand it isn’t most people’s cup of tea.

Should You Buy an F30 335i?

I think the F30 335i is still considerably underappreciated, which means it’s right on schedule. The typical enthusiast lifecycle for a BMW is new, used, forgotten about for a decade, then back in the enthusiast spotlight. The N55 being so drastically overshadowed by the B58 makes these cars easy to overlook. Meanwhile, vintage BMW fans (read: the people looking for hydraulic steering cars) are forever looking elsewhere. I suspect the N55-powered F30 BMW 3 Series will remain a relative bargain for a while. Which is fine by me: it’s the perfect car for enthusiasts to meet modern BMW.