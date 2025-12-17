For decades, the letter “M” was reserved for the highest-performing vehicles, culminating in the iconic M1. But a lot has changed this century, as there is now a plethora of M Performance cars. Additionally, BMW offers M Sport Packages for virtually all vehicles, including its three-cylinder, front-wheel-drive minivan.

The proliferation of the “world’s most powerful letter” is now expanding into the digital realm. BMW has introduced M in-car apps, and, ironically, they’re not debuting on an M model. In fact, the first vehicle to receive the new software isn’t even an M Performance model. The 2026 iX3 leads the way, although you’ll need to tick a few boxes on the options list.

To access the apps, the iX3 must be equipped with either the M Sport Package or the M Sport Package Pro. Another requirement is the BMW Digital Premium Package. If these criteria are met, the snazzy iDrive X infotainment system will incorporate the following apps: M Drag Meter, M Cockpit, and M Channel.

M Drag Meter

Fire up the M Drag Meter, and the vehicle will measure, save, and compare acceleration and reaction times. It relies on GPS to capture speed and distance measurements, and you can view up to four criteria on the same screen. As shown here, drivers can analyze 0-50 km/h and 60-0 km/h times, as well as quarter-mile performance and the time required to complete a full kilometer.

We honestly don’t think many iX3 “NA5” owners will ever use this functionality, but it’s nice to have nonetheless. It could come in handy for those waiting for hotter versions, namely the unconfirmed iX3 M60 and the full-fat X3 M. The former is reportedly due next year, while the latter won’t launch until late 2027 as the “ZA5.”

M Cockpit

Up next is M Cockpit, which provides a general overview of technical data. There’s real-time information on tire pressure and temperature, and drivers can also monitor G-forces while checking chassis and powertrain values. BMW allows you to configure up to five dashboards, making the most of the 17.9-inch touchscreen.

M Channel

This one is less about the car and more about BMW M in general. It’s essentially a video hub that covers everything from step-by-step guides to motorsport content. We haven’t tested it yet, but logic suggests it only works when the vehicle is stationary. Similarly, some cars allow video games on the infotainment screen, but only when the vehicle isn’t moving.

The M in-car apps will eventually trickle down to other models featuring iDrive X. BMW plans to launch around 40 cars by the end of 2027, and all of them will receive the new infotainment system. That also includes the second-generation iX1 we spotted earlier this week.