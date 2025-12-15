After production ended, the E36-generation BMW M3 sort of lived in the shadow of its siblings. Introduced in 1992 as the successor to the motorsport-bred E30 M3, it refined the formula rather than reinventing it — pairing a familiar 3 Series body with sharper suspension tuning and a more powerful engine. Yet despite being the backbone of BMW performance throughout the 1990s, the standard E36 M3 never enjoyed the universal reverence later bestowed upon the E30 before it or the E46 that followed. That said: nothing sells better than exclusivity, and the E36 is certainly no exception. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that when a car as rare as the AC Schnitzer ACS3 CLS surfaces on an auction site, prices get crazy fast. This one’s already past $150,000.

The ACS3 CLS at a Glance

Never heard of the AC Schnitzer ACS3 CLS? You probably aren’t alone. The ACS3 CLS began life as a 1995 BMW M3 before being extensively reworked by AC Schnitzer. AC Schnitzer replaced key body panels —including the hood, bumpers, and fenders — with lightweight carbon Kevlar components. The squared-off fender design gave the car a purposeful, widebody stance distinct from any factory E36. A stripped out interior further contributed to total weight loss around 160 kg (352 pounds) compared to a factory car. Visually, nearly every recognizable AC Schnitzer part of the era is present. A rear spoiler, DTM-style mirrors, and multi-piece wheels complete an exterior intended as a rolling manifesto of what the company could achieve when unrestrained by cost or regulation.

Power came by way of a European-spec S50 engine. The 3.0-liter mill is already significantly more potent than most Stateside E36 M3s, thanks to individual throttle bodies, more aggressive camshafts, and higher compression. From factory, it was good for around 282 horsepower. Here, AC Schnitzer threw the parts book at the car, too. A new exhaust, tuning, and other enhancements bring power up to an AC Schnitzer-claimed 320 horsepower.

ACS3 CLS Production: Far Lower Than Expected

While the Bring a Trailer listing describes the ACS3 CLS as one of 75 examples, even cursory research suggests actual production was far lower. Estimates from those familiar with the cars place total output closer to the mid-teens, potentially even fewer. A former CLS owner — who’s profile is still viewable on bimmerforums — claims the car is one of just two. The number rises to 14 if you count CLS and CLSII cars, the latter of which is built on the later 3.2-liter car. Again — based on what a former owner claims.

That level of scarcity transforms the car from a modified E36 into an artifact worthy of collectible status. With extremely low mileage, period-correct modifications, and a production count that borders on mythical, the ACS3 CLS occupies a rare space in the BMW world. It appeals not only to M3 collectors, but also to enthusiasts of 1990s tuning culture — a moment in time when companies like AC Schnitzer built cars that blurred the line between road car, race car, and rolling statement piece. Given those credentials, its six-figure valuation feels less surprising. You can check out the auction (and arguably more importantly, pictures) at the link below.

