The G87 BMW M2 has already become a popular canvas for tuners, but this particular car has lived more lives than most project builds ever will. This Precision Sport Industries project started as one of the first lowered G87 M2 in the world. Then it wore the full M Performance carbon package. Then an MHC carbon kit. Then the first Akrapovič exhaust fitted to a U.S. customer car. After that, it debuted the first ADRO kit at SEMA. And now—at least for the moment—it’s reached its so-called “final form”: a full Vorsteiner carbon widebody transformation with a completely bespoke interior and more than 700 horsepower on tap.

A Body You Can’t Ignore

The entire exterior now wears Vorsteiner’s G87 carbon kit, an aggressive package that includes a vented hood, widened carbon fenders, sculpted side skirts, a deep front lip, a carbon trunk with a molded ducktail, and one of the wildest diffusers fitted to any current BMW. To tie the kit together, Precision Sport Industries added M Performance carbon air ducts and a set of carbon-barreled HRE 520 CRBN wheels.

The paintwork—Moon Gem, a Porsche PTS shade—wasn’t picked quickly, according to PSI. The shop cycled through color samples and scale models before the customer signed off. Once Ultimate Auto finished spraying the car, certain carbon sections were intentionally left bare for contrast, letting the lines of the Vorsteiner kit read clearly from every angle. Hands On Detailing then wrapped the entire car in PPF, followed by correction and ceramic coating.

A Cabin as Bespoke as the Bodywork

The original M2 came with standard comfort seats. But the customer wanted more. A set of OEM carbon buckets was sourced and shipped to BMW Restored Seats in Connecticut, along with every major interior panel. Everything—seats, inserts, bolsters, door cards—was reupholstered in Moon Gem leather, gray Alcantara, and matching Moon Gem stitching.

While the interior was out, the headliner and A/B/C pillars were removed and recovered in perforated Alcantara. When all the pieces returned to the shop, the reassembly revealed a cabin that now feels more like a limited-run special edition than a modified production car.

Some previously installed parts stayed in place: the AutoID Alcantara steering wheel and the Future Classic short shifter.

More Than 700 Horsepower—On Stock Turbos

Open the hood and the theme continues. The plastic factory engine bay has been replaced with Eventuri’s full carbon system: intake, engine cover, and the new CSL-style carbon strut brace.

But the real work is hidden underneath.

To support flex-fuel tuning and the customer’s power goals, the car received a CSF Radiators front-mount heat exchanger and charge-air cooler, Injector Dynamics injectors, a Visconti sequential port injection kit, and a Visconti low-pressure fuel pump. The DME was sent for a FEMTO unlock, and once it was returned, the team worked with Cary Jordan at JordanTuned to craft a custom flex-fuel map.

The result? Over 700 horsepower on stock turbos.

To keep the drivetrain happy, they installed a PTB Racing twin-disc clutch. It holds the torque without destroying pedal feel—a rare balance in high-output S58 builds.

Handling, Braking, and the Details That Matter

This M2 has never stayed stock for long, so much of the chassis hardware carries over from earlier stages of its life. The AST 5300 competition coilovers remain the backbone of the setup, keeping the car planted and communicative.

Tarox two-piece rotors, PSI SP1 pads, PSI stainless lines, and a stud conversion from Motorsport Hardware handle braking and wheel changes. Titan7 titanium wheel nuts shave a little weight and add some motorsport flair. And tucked under the new Vorsteiner diffuser are the Akrapovič octagonal carbon tips—an exhaust signature that has followed this car through every one of its transformations.

The Motorsport+ DRL module stays as well, giving the headlights that familiar “CS-style” signature.

The Final Form—For Now

With every piece assembled, painted, coated, torqued, tuned, and polished, the car left Orlando heading to its new home up north. Whether this is the last chapter remains to be seen. If the car’s and owner’s history tells us anything, it’s that “final form” is usually just the start of the next idea.

[Photos: Dan Levins / @klapped.media]