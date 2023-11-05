PSI has unveiled the latest addition to its G87 BMW M2 project at the 2023 SEMA Show. The car has undergone a comprehensive transformation, both inside and out, and now boasts a multitude of performance and aesthetic enhancements. One of the most notable features of the build is the Akrapovič Full Titanium exhaust system, which not only sounds incredible but also sheds significant weight. The car has also been fitted with Moton Suspension One-Ways coilovers, which provide exceptional handling and performance on both the street and the track.

To further enhance the car’s appearance, PSI has installed a Vorsteiner GTE-352 wheel and tire package, as well as an ADRO Full Carbon Body Kit. The Inozetek Amethyst Ash wrap provides a unique and eye-catching look, while the Future Classic Short Shifter and AutoID Alcantara Steering Wheel add a touch of sportiness to the interior. Under the hood, the car features an Eventuri Full Gloss Carbon Intake, CSF Radiators Full G8x Cooling Line, and a Dahler Germany Tuning Box. The brake system has also been upgraded with PSI Dustless Brake Pads, PSI Stainless Brake Lines, and Tarox Two Piece rotors.

The PSI G87 M2 is a truly remarkable build that showcases the full potential of the new M2 chassis. Of course, this M2 now becomes a proper track weapon which should keep up with the best of the best on the racerack. Here is the full list of upgrades:

Akrapovič Full Titanium exhaust system

Moton Suspension One-Ways coilovers

Vorsteiner GTE-352 wheel and tire package

ADRO Full Carbon Body Kit

Inozetek Amethyst Ash wrap

Eventuri Full Gloss Carbon Intake

CSF Radiators Full G8x Cooling Line

Dahler Germany Tuning Box

PSI Dustless Brake Pads

PSI Stainless Brake Lines

Tarox Two Piece rotors

Future Classic Short Shifter

AutoID Alcantara Steering Wheel

[Source: PSI]