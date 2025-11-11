Even hardcore aficionados might struggle to recognize this car. Only one was ever made, and it has rarely been seen. You may have come across it in Steve Saxty’s excellent BMW’s Hidden Gems book, but BMW has remained largely tight-lipped about the 2K2.

BMW Classic has graciously allowed us to take a closer look at this one-off prototype from the late 1990s. The project explored the idea of a modern-day 2002, built on the underpinnings of the E46 3 Series. The two-door sedan was conceived during a transitional period when BMW’s entry-level car was the 3 Series Compact. The E36/5 3 Series was heading into retirement to make way for the E46/5 at the turn of the century. This was before BMW introduced a true entry-level model, the 1 Series, in 2004.

The elusive 2K2 aimed to return to BMW’s roots, focusing on simplicity and low weight. With a plastic body, the compact three-box sedan weighed only about 2,976 pounds (1,350 kilograms) and could reach a top speed of 126 mph (202 km/h). Power came from a 1.9-liter inline-four, but details beyond that remain scarce. The displacement suggests it was likely based on the 316i’s “M43” engine, rated at 103 horsepower before later giving way to the slightly stronger “N42” and “N46” units during the E46’s production run.

We do know that BMW engineered the concept to handle larger engines, including inline-sixes up to 2.2 liters. That implies it could have used the 320i’s “M54” engine, good for 168 hp. Interestingly, the 2K2 was the first BMW in history to be designed and developed exclusively using virtual tools.

The company was seriously considering putting it into production in 2002 as a tribute to the original 2002. Development began in 1997 and wrapped up by 1999 after just 18 months. Had it been approved, the 2K2 would have replaced the 3 Series Compact. An internal codename was never assigned.

Although the 2K2 never made it to production, BMW came close to realizing its spirit with the 1 Series Coupe (E82) introduced in 2007.