5,732. That’s how many XMs BMW sold by the end of September. Although the “G09” is currently the brand’s slowest-selling model, there’s a silver lining. Demand for the polarizing SUV actually rose by 4.8% in the first nine months of the year. It’s among the most popular M models in the Czech Republic. However, that sounds less impressive when you realize only 58 units were delivered through the third quarter.

We’re mentioning Czechia because of these new images taken in the Central European country. BMW’s local branch organized a road tour featuring 10 vehicles, split into two fleets of five XMs. The electrified SUVs spent four days on the road, visiting dealerships across Bohemia and Moravia. An “intruder” also joined the convoy, the X7 M60i, seen in several photos.

A special event for invited customers, the XM Roadshow featured a production presentation and a joint lunch. Participants covered roughly 160 miles (250 kilometers) on the opening day, traveling from one dealer to another. Over the following three days, BMW conducted individual test drives with M instructors on board, teaching attendees how to maximize the performance of the plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain.

The Czech Republic is one of several markets where BMW offers two versions of its massive M SUV: the globally available Label and the lesser-known 50e, which uses a smaller inline-six engine. Yes, BMW’s ubiquitous B58 is also offered in the XM, making it one of more than 40 models to feature the single-turbo 3.0-liter engine introduced a decade ago.

The XM may be one of the few modern BMWs that skips a Life Cycle Impulse. There’s been no word of a facelift, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be retired early. Production in Spartanburg is expected to run until late 2028, so some updates along the way wouldn’t be out of the question.

As for what’s next, there have been rumors of a potential second-generation, electric-only XM, but nothing has been confirmed. BMW might instead choose to replace it indirectly with the so-called Rugged project, an off-road-oriented SUV that’s yet to be officially announced. Meanwhile, development continues on the next-generation X7, including ALPINA derivatives.