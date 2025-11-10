Fueled by a completely renewed lineup, MINI USA’s sales through September jumped 24.6% to 21,862 cars. To maintain that momentum, the BMW-owned brand reintroduced the Oxford Edition earlier this year, cutting $4,000 from the starting price of the three- and five-door hatchbacks. Now, this value-focused trim is also available on the Countryman, which receives the same substantial discount.

You can now get behind the wheel of a Countryman S ALL4 for as little as $36,075, including destination and handling fees. The Oxford Edition is available in Blazing Blue, Nanuq White, or Chili Red at no extra cost. Regardless of color, the compact crossover features black mirror caps and a black roof.

The 18-inch black wheels with an asteroid spoke design are new for 2026 and come wrapped in all-season tires. While MINI hasn’t shared interior photos, the Countryman Oxford Edition features an anthracite headliner. Despite being the new entry-level model, it still includes goodies like tinted windows and the Active Driving Assistant system.

The Oxford Edition is offered exclusively with the gas-powered Countryman’s turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, producing 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

If you’d rather go electric, expect to pay about $10,000 more, as the zero-emission Countryman SE ALL4 starts at $46,375. Both ICE and EV variants are built at BMW’s Leipzig plant in Germany. Notably, the Countryman remains the only electric MINI currently available in the United States. Sadly, this situation is unlikely to change anytime soon.

The three-door hatchback (J01) and Aceman (J05) five-door subcompact crossover aren’t coming stateside since both are manufactured in China. MINI had intended to produce the two EVs at home in Oxford, but those plans have been postponed indefinitely. We reckon that the UK-built electric models would’ve had a better chance of gaining U.S. approval.

About a year ago, MINI put the electric duo’s North American launch on hold without committing to a future date.