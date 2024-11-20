We’ve been saying this all along – the new electric Cooper and Aceman will temporarily remain a forbidden fruit in the United States. Speaking with Road and Track magazine, a MINI spokesperson confirmed the zero-emission hatch and crossover are a no-show in America. Well, at least for the time being. That could change at some point in the future:

“A decision has been taken to defer market availability of these models in the U.S. (and Canada) until a later date … At this time we’re not able to confirm what that date may be.”

As to what that “later date” may be, we reckon not earlier than 2026. That’s when MINI will start production of the J01 and J05 at home in Oxford. Until then, the two cars will continue to be exclusively produced in China by Spotlight Automotive. It’s the name of a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. Presumably because of tariffs, the chances of seeing the Cooper 3-Door and Aceman electric models imported to the US from China are slim to none.

Since BMW makes the Countryman SE in Leipzig, Germany, the bigger electric crossover is coming to the US as planned. Hopefully, the cheaper Aceman will follow suit in 2026, along with the even more affordable hatchback. We’re hearing there are also plans for an Oxford-built electric convertible from 2027. The J03 has a good chance of having its US visa approved if it receives the green light for production.

With the funky i3 long gone, the BMW Group certainly needs cheaper EVs in the US. It’s especially true since BMW doesn’t sell the iX1 and iX2 here either. While the MINI duo is likely to make it here later this decade, we haven’t heard anything about BMW bringing its smallest electric crossovers to this side of the pond.

The rumored i1 and i2 won’t go on sale until late 2028, so we’re in for a long wait regarding a true entry-level BMW electric car. Meanwhile, you’ll have to spend at least $59,075 to get behind the wheel of a Bavarian EV. That’s the starting price of an i4 eDrive40 with zero options. The Countryman SE we mentioned earlier kicks off at a more reasonable $46,195 for the base trim before extras.

