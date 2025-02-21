Only a few weeks ago, Mike Peyton, the VP of MINI’s America region, announced the return of the Oxford Edition. It’s now officially back, and you can have it with two or four doors. The value-oriented “F66” and “F65” hatchbacks deliver a lot of bang for your buck, but you must hurry. The BMW-owned brand says there’s limited availability.

If you stick to the two-door model, you’ll pay $26,125, including the destination and handling fees. If you fancy rear doors, MINI wants $27,125. Both are considerably cheaper, by $4,000, than the entry-level Hardtop 2 Door and 4 Door models. You’re not really sacrificing anything by getting the cheaper version. The car comes with all the standard goodies found on the normal entry-level trim.

It gets better. MINI is throwing in “exclusive options” without having to pay more. The 2025 Oxford Edition gets goodies like dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic moonroof. To sweeten the deal, the cars have 18-inch two-tone wheels and sport seats wrapped in cloth/artificial leather finished in grey/blue. The anthracite headliner and Parking Assistant are also standard, as are LED headlights with cornering lights.

MINI limits body color choices to Sunny Side Yellow, Blazing Blue Metallic, and Nanuq White Metallic. If that sounds tempting, you must make a $100 refundable deposit for the Oxford Edition, which goes into production next month.

MINI hopes its new special version of the two Coopper hatchbacks will rejuvenate sales after a disappointing 2024. Last year, shipments in the United States dropped by 21.5% to 26,299 units. Granted, the entire lineup was refreshed last year, and there’s usually a slowdown between generations.

There’s still no word from MINI about bringing the fully electric two-door hatch (“J01”) to the United States. The EV built in China is highly unlikely to come to the United States. To make matters worse, there are reports that the “J01” won’t be assembled in the UK from 2026, despite the company’s promise. If that’s true, America will also miss out on the electric Aceman (“J05”) subcompact crossover.

Source: MINI