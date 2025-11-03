ALPINA occupies a special slice of BMW history and enthusiasm. Perhaps no better showcase for the brand is the ALPINA: 60 Years of Excellence exhibit at The Ultimate Driving Museum in Greer, South Carolina. Here, the BMW Car Club of America Foundation showcases some of the most interesting and historic ALPINA models ever released. We stopped by and got a look at the truly amazing collection. From memorabilia to legitimate race cars and pretty much everything in between, this exhibit serves as an inspiring look back at ALPINA’s long journey over the last six decades.

Fast ALPINA Fives

Arguably, ALPINA versions of the BMW 5 Series were even more thrilling than their M Division counterparts. The B7 Turbo debuted as the fastest four-door in the world back in 1984. Power grew to a wicked 300 bhp, and changes were so much more than aesthetic. New suspension, brakes, wheels, and seats were just some of the tweaks ALPINA made. The B9 3.5, meanwhile, made do with less power, but has the distinction of being the first ALPINA model based on the E28 5 Series. Notably, nearly double the number of B9s were produced compared to B7 Turbos. That’s not saying much; only 577 were made!

Rare ALPINA Models

The ALPINA RLE (Roadster Limited Edition), perhaps better known as the ALPINA Z1, is rare, even in this company. ALPINA’s own website claims only 66 RLE models were ever built, with an additional seven cars being modified after the fact (and not receiving an ALPINA VIN). A small power bump, to around 200 bhp, and very light aesthetic modifications made the ZLE perhaps understated, if the Z1 could ever be called such. Of course, the cool ALPINA graphics on the side help remedy any danger of someone confusing it with a regular Z1.

A Little 3 Series Goodness

The E36 BMW 3 Series is one of the greatest, and a little ALPINA treatment only improves a delicious recipe. Here, we see a wagon and convertible model, and what looks like an E30 3 Series and E46 3 Series out of frame. They’re all wearing ALPINA 20-spoke wheels and almost all don the iconic ALPINA graphics along the side. Under the hood, it’s more than likely there’s an inline-six engine, too. Not a guarantee, though; remember, ALPINA also offered an unhinged V8-powered BMW E36.

ALPINA Wheels

When you think of ALPINA wheels, your mind may immediately summon images of the trademark 20-spoke alloys that have decorated ALPINA models for decades. But remember: there’s a little bit of everything at this exhibit. That includes cars like the ALPINA V8 Roadster, ALPINA’s take on the iconic BMW Z8. Here, you can see the incredibly cool “five-spoke” design that appeared on the Roadster. Despite the design differences, these too have 20 spokes — assembled, though, in a different fashion.

Rare Race Cars and So Much More

Considering ALPINA’s story is deeply entwined with BMW’s motorsport legacy, it’s kind of impossible to hold an exhibit celebrating the brand without a race car or two. One such race car is this Number 22 E30 M3 wearing its green Michelin livery. Raced in Group A/DTM, the car now looks right at home surrounded by memorabilia and other ALPINA cars.

Like what you see? Browse the gallery below for even more. We encourage you to check out the ALPINA: 60 Years of Excellence exhibit for yourself. The exhibit runs until January 17, 2026 at The Ultimate Driving Museum. It’s a unique opportunity to take in all the best ALPINA models in an environment that’s anything but ordinary.

[Photos: Dan Levins / @klapped.media]