The Z8 is unmistakable. It routinely tops lists of the “prettiest BMWs ever made,” drawing praise for its elegant, 507-inspired styling and classic roadster proportions. The original Z8 shipped in the year 2000, only available with a six-speed manual transmission mated to a 4.9-liter S62 V8 engine – the same powertrain motivating the contemporary E39 M5. Then, ALPINA got their hands on it.

Thankfully, so did BMW Group Classic, eventually. In a recent media event, BMW Group Classic shared a selection of exclusive and important vehicles with some very lucky people. The silver-over-red, early-production (so early, in fact, that it is considered a prototype and not counted in the limited production run of just 555 ALPINA Roadster V8 Roadster units) car has traveled an impressive distance in its life: 70,710 kilometers are displayed on the dash. But you probably wouldn’t know by looking at it.

The Z8 and ALPINA Roadster V8 Legacy

The Z8 was engineered as a “superlative roadster” – quoting BMW. And calling it space-age might have been an undersell. It’s got an all-aluminum chassis and body, the tail lights and turning lights are powered by neon tubes, and it outperformed the contemporary V8 Ferrari model in several independent tests. BMW hyped up prospectors and collectors even more by promising a 50-year stockpile of on-hand parts. BMW only made the Z8 until late in 2002, when it was replaced by something similar, but quite a bit different: the ALPINA Roadster V8.

The ALPINA Roadster V8: Special, Even Among Z8s

So, how does ALPINA make a “Roadster V8” from a Z8? Well, it starts with de-M-ification by removing the M-sourced powerplant and substituting a specially-tuned M62 4.8-liter V8. With 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque on tap, the ALPINA car was down 19 horsepower and up 15 torques. But ALPINA went further in order to create a car with a character distinctly separate from the regular Z8’s. They softened the suspension, smoothed out the steering, and tossed out the six-speed manual for a five-speed auto.

In the end, ALPINA produced only 555 units – each numbered via a plaque in the cockpit. The car got special gauges and badging to go along with the substantial changes under the sheet metal. The steering wheel is adorned in ALPINA-colored stitching, and of course the Roadster V8 has the odd “Switch-Tronic” shift buttons that most modern ALPINA models get in lieu of paddles. Perhaps most recognizable are the Ronal-sourced ALPINA 20-inch triple-spoke wheels.

Though tamer than the related Z8, the ALPINA Roadster V8 is an undeniably special car that’s technically even rarer than its predecessor. Enjoy taking a look at what may be the most well-maintained ALPINA V8 Roadster with over 70,000 kilometers in the world, all thanks to BMW Group Classic.

