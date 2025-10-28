If you’re a into special editions, nobody does it better than BMW South Korea. The company frequently launches limited-run models through its online shop. Most are simply well-equipped versions, but every now and then, something truly special pops up. Case in point: these four sedans, all enhanced by the Individual Manufaktur treatment.

Kicking things off with the M3, it’s a Competition model with xDrive finished in Individual Sapphire Blue. The sports sedan rides on 825 M silver wheels, but that’s not what makes it stand out. Compared to a regular G80, this Korea-only edition proudly wears the Individual Manufaktur logo on the B-pillars and side skirts.

Inside, the all-wheel-drive M3 elevates the atmosphere with white Merino leather accented by blue stitching. Naturally, BMW couldn’t miss the chance to add an Individual Manufaktur logo to the front headrests. The door sills also emphasize its exclusivity: only three will be built.

Price? 161.5 million won, or about $112,500 at current exchange rates.

Next up is the 5 Series in 550e xDrive guise. It may appear to wear a plain white finish, but BMW says it’s a “clearer and deeper color” achieved through a meticulous process of painting, sanding, priming, and repainting three times. Like the M3, the Individual Manufaktur logo graces the base of the B-pillars and the lower rear doors.

The similarities continue inside, where the plug-in hybrid 5 Series features white leather complemented by an anthracite Alcantara headliner and carbon fiber trim. Once again, the Individual Manufaktur logo appears on the front headrests.

Only three cars are planned, each priced at 140.2 million won, or around $98,000.

As for the 7 Series, it’s offered as either a 740i or a 750e. Both feature a deeper black exterior finish enhanced by the Shadowline treatment and 21-inch Individual wheels. Here, the Individual Manufaktur logo moves to a new location, adorning the Hofmeister kink and repeating on the side skirts.

Bavaria’s flagship also gets GranLusso Merino leather in a blue-and-white combination with silver stitching, paired with carbon fiber trim. An engraved Individual Manufaktur logo rounds off the bespoke interior.

BMW will sell just one example of each 7 Series: the 740i for 209 million won ($145,500) and the 750e for 229 million won ($160,000). Curiously, the exterior image shows the 7er as a fully electric i7.

All four models will be available to order online starting October 29 at 3 PM local time.