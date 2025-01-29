The new BMW iX gets a slew of updates and upgrades for its latest model year. As if it wasn’t enough to make the SUV better looking and more customizable, BMW also teased and tampered with the vehicle’s all-electric powertrain to coax even more power and range from the vehicle. How does the new BMW iX stack up against the old one? Whether it’s a sprint or a marathon, the new one comes out on top.

Old iX Range Estimates

Globally, the BMW iX was available in three guises: xDrive40, xDrive50, and M60. The base xDrive40 – which isn’t sold in America – boasts an WLTP-tested range of up to 425 kilometers (264 miles). The iX xDrive50 achieves a maximum of around 630 kilometers (391 miles) on the WLTP test, and in the US test, the car got 309 miles of driving range from a full charge. The top-tier iX M60 is rated at 561 kilometers (348 miles) WLTP and offers 285 miles of total range according to the EPA.

New BMW iX Range Estimates

So, where does the new BMW iX improve on things? Everywhere! Let’s start at the base line, with the iX xDrive45, which replaces the xDrive40 trim. The iX xDrive45 boasts a WLTP-tested range of between up to 602 kilometers (374 miles), an improvement of 41 percent over last year’s model. In raw distance, the new iX offers an estimated 177 kilometers more than the previous iX. Since it’s a totally new model for the US, its expected range of 312 miles is simply a welcome addition to the lineup.

Next is the mid-ground (or in the US base) iX xDrive50. It’s now called the iX xDrive60. WLTP testing places the iX xDrive50 at up to 701 kilometers (435 miles) on a full charge. It’s certainly a more modest increase, seeing a 70-kilometer improvement over the outgoing model. US buyers, according to BMW, can expect a 340-mile range, a gain of 31 miles over the 2025 BMW iX. In total, this equates to an 11% improvement year-over-year.

The M60 trim is gone, now, too – replaced by the iX M70 xDrive. The new car gets up to 600 kilometers WLTP (373 miles). That’s an even more modest gain than the xDrive60 saw – just 39 kilometers. BMW says the iX M70 should offer 302 miles of range based on the EPA’s test standards. It’s a smaller gain, but still, even just a 6% increase is a welcome change. Especially when you consider the vehicle makes over 600 horsepower.

While tweaks to the electric SUV’s powertrain were relatively minor, there’s big gains in some of the iX lineup. These incremental steps forward should help assure those still suffering from range anxiety.