Just yesterday, Porsche introduced a new member of the Macan EV family, the Macan GTS. Historically, GTS models offer only marginal power increases — the real improvements come in handling and feel. That’s much the same story this time around. Of course, as of this writing, BMW doesn’t have an iX3 for sale that directly competes with the Macan GTS, so we look at the next best thing: the iX M70. And, shockingly, the two are much better matches for one another than you might initially expect. While the Macan GTS is considerably smaller, pricing is within a few thousand dollars of the iX M70. The two produce similar power, and will likely share a target demographic. That demographic being electric SUV shoppers with a need for speed. Here’s how the two stack up.

Exterior Design

The new Porsche Macan GTS sports some new styling cues that will actually be available on all Macan EVs beginning next summer. Of course, the sporty GTS includes them as standard. A variety of blacked out trim pieces — including front and rear clips, side “blades”, and wheel arches — gives the electric SUV an edgier look. It’s not altogether different than the details BMW includes on the iX M70. Optional 22-inch wheels come an inch shy of what BMW will sell you.

The exterior is perhaps one of the most important differentiators between the two cars, though. The iX’s wheelbase is five inches (127 mm) longer, and the SUV overall stretches seven inches (178 mm) longer than the Porsche. The iX ultimately sits around two inches taller and stretches an inch wider than the Porsche, too. It’s surprisingly pretty close when you consider the iX is kind of a segment up from the Macan, at least in size. Either way, the Macan will likely feel just a tad bit more agile than the iX. Aesthetically? Neither are conventionally beautiful, and we’re inclined to call it a tie.

Interior Design

Much like our first look at the Cayenne EV interior, the Macan EV’s interior is a tad heavier on screens. Which is interesting; that comparison put two next-gen products back-to-back yet the same overarching critique still applies to these two “older” SUVs. If nothing else, at least that’s consistency in design. Anyway, the Macan GTS offers a slightly sportier-looking cockpit, but overall functionality seems very similar to the iX. The iX also has a bit more room in between the passenger and driver, thanks to the floating center console design. Generally, the iX will be roomier, too — remember, it’s still a half-step up from the Macan’s segment.

Technology

The Porsche Macan GTS doesn’t get anything too terribly unique in the way of technology. The car’s in-cabin tech is mostly the same as everywhere else; standard CarPlay/Android Auto, big screen, navigation, and more. Although Porsche doesn’t give a range estimate, every other version of the Macan makes it way less than the 300 miles of range the iX M70 has, so we’re giving the win to the iX in the range category. The iX’s larger battery (112.8 kWh vs. 95 kWh) is likely a large contributing factor. The Macan does beat out the iX M70 in peak charge speed; 270 kW compared to 195 kW.

Performance

Porsche blessed the Macan GTS with a battery pack good for up to 563 horsepower (420 kW) in “overboost” situations; normal output is 509 horsepower (380 kW). A wicked 704 pound-feet of torque (954 Nm) allows the Macan to quickly move out of its own way. The Macan GTS is quick, but it’s not the quickest Macan in the lineup. The Turbo still outshines it, as does the BMW iX M70. The iX can make up to 650 (470 kW) horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm); although, the latter figure is restricted to times when Launch Control is active. Either way, BMW says the iX M70 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds; Porsche says the same of the Macan GTS.

But again, the GTS prime directive was never about straight line speed. Goodies like Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), which includes a limited-slip diff, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), trim-specific dampers and roll bars, and a “Track Endurance Mode” ensure this will be the most fun Macan EV from behind the wheel. Other bonuses, like a standard Sport Chrono Package and available rear-steer, help, too. The smaller, lighter GTS will almost assuredly be more fun to take around a curve than the iX M70.

The iX M70 starts at $112,675, and Porsche’s Macan GTS EV commands $105,350. Overall, the two are closer competitors than the size disparity might have one believing. We think the Macan GTS will be an even closer rival for the high-performance trim of the iX3. It’ll likely be called the iX3 M60, but that car’s still quite a ways away. Spring 2026 marks the start of Macan GTS EV deliveries. Are you considering one?