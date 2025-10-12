When BMW overhauled its design team about a year ago, it also appointed Claudia Braun to lead the newly established Colour and Material Design department. This cross-brand division for BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce aims to elevate customization to the next level. To that end, the company is investing €30 million in its Dingolfing plant to build a new Centre for Special and Individual Paintwork.

We’re now hearing that more personalization options are on the way. A reputable BMW insider posting on the Bimmer Post forums claims two new colors are planned: Le Castellet Blue and Grey Pine. The former is reportedly destined for vehicles produced at the historic Munich plant, while the latter will be reserved for SUVs built in Spartanburg.

Although not necessarily a rule, it would make sense to introduce these colors alongside new models. Since the Munich plant will produce only electric vehicles from 2027, Le Castellet Blue will likely debut on an EV. Since the color is already in an internal database, it may arrive soon. Perhaps as early as next year on the i3 sedan (“NA0”)?

At Plant Munich, BMW currently assembles the 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Touring, 4 Series Gran Coupe, and the i4. By 2026, the next-generation 3 Series (“G50”) is expected to shift production to Dingolfing. This time around, there might not even be a wagon, despite early reports suggesting a “G51.”

As for Grey Pine, the next-generation X5 (“G65”) is set to debut in 2026. The luxury SUV would be a prime candidate to introduce yet another shade of grey. Alternatively, BMW might reserve the color for the future X7 (“G67”) scheduled to arrive in 2027. The South Carolina factory is also rumored to produce another X6 (“G66”) from 2028. Moreover, a rugged SUV codenamed “G74” may arrive in 2029.

According to the same insider, MINI is also preparing two fresh colors: Inspired White and Nomad Blue. It’s unclear which paint shops will handle these finishes, though logic suggests the ones in Europe rather than China. For context, the electric Cooper and Aceman are built exclusively in China, while the rest of the lineup is assembled in the UK or Germany.

The previously announced plan to build the three-door electric hatch and the five-door subcompact crossover in Oxford from 2026 has been postponed indefinitely. Additionally, the rumored electric convertible (“J03”) slated for production in China has reportedly been canceled.

Source: Bimmer Post