BMW AG has issued a profit warning for the 2025 financial year, cutting its earnings forecast following weaker-than-expected performance in China and delays in tariff refunds between the European Union and the United States. The automaker announced the revised outlook late Tuesday, shortly after markets closed, signaling that profit before tax will now come in slightly below last year’s level.

BMW Lowers EBIT Margin and RoCE Targets

The Munich-based company said its Automotive segment’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin is now expected to reach between 5% and 6%, down from the previously guided range of 5% to 7%. Likewise, the return on capital employed (RoCE) for the Automotive division has been reduced from 9–13% to 8–10%.

BMW attributed the revision primarily to continued market challenges in China, its largest single market. While sales in China stabilized during the third quarter and matched last year’s levels, the company failed to achieve the targeted increase in volume. BMW now expects lower sales volumes in China for the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Te impact of a significant reduction of commissions from local Chinese banks in connection with the brokering of financial and insurance products to end customers requires financial support to strengthen dealer profitability,” the company said in a statement.

Tariff Refund Delays Further Pressure Cash Flow

Adding to the headwinds, BMW noted that its assumption of tariff reductions between the European Union and the United States has not yet been realized. The automaker had expected tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts to drop from 10% to 0% retroactively from August 1, 2025, but said reimbursements are now unlikely to be received before 2026.

As a result, free cash flow in the Automotive segment is projected to fall sharply—from more than €5 billion to just above €2.5 billion. “Contrary to assumptions made to date, the BMW Group now assumes that reimbursements of customs duties totaling a high three-digit million figure will not be received in 2025,” the company stated.

Regional Performance and Outlook

Despite the challenges in China, BMW reported volume growth in both the European and Americas regions year to date through September. However, the automaker’s global profit outlook was adjusted to reflect a more conservative stance heading into the final quarter.

The company emphasized that it remains committed to shareholder returns, maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 40% of net income attributable to shareholders and continuing its ongoing share buyback program.

BMW will provide more detailed figures and commentary when it releases its Q3 2025 Quarterly Statement on November 5, 2025.

While the company continues to expect tariff relief and a gradual stabilization of the Chinese market in the long term, the latest forecast underscores how global trade uncertainty and local financial dynamics in China are weighing heavily on one of the automotive industry’s strongest performers.