MINI USA has rolled out the MINI ChargeForward program, a smart charging initiative that helps electric vehicle owners lower their carbon footprint and earn financial rewards by charging at the right times. MINI says the program builds on the success of BMW’s ChargeForward platform, which now has more than 10,000 participants across the country.

Who Can Enroll

ChargeForward is open to owners of several MINI electrified models:

2025 and newer MINI Countryman SE ALL4 (U25)

2020–2024 MINI Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door (F56)

2017–2024 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid (F60)

The program works with utility partners including Xcel Energy, PSEG Long Island, Eversource, PSE, DTE, and SMUD, with more to follow as it expands.

How It Works

ChargeForward uses grid and carbon data, along with customer-set departure times, to figure out when charging will have the lowest environmental impact. Charging schedules are then sent directly to the vehicle through the MINI App. No extra hardware is required—owners just enroll, plug in, and let the system optimize the schedule. By shifting charging to off-peak hours or periods of lower grid emissions, participants not only support renewable energy but also earn incentives for their contribution. Rewards vary depending on utility programs and participation in the national carbon dividend system.

What Owners Get

Rewards for smart charging: Financial incentives from utilities and the national program.

No extra hassle: The car is ready when needed, with schedules handled automatically.

Lower carbon footprint: Charging happens when emissions are at their lowest.

“Driving electric should be as fun as it is sustainable,” said Vikash Joshi, Product Manager at MINI USA. “ChargeForward gives our customers a simple way to save money and reduce their impact, without changing how they use their car.”