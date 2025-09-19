The 2025 BMW Berlin Marathon will see a new kind of pace setter. Leading the field through the streets of the German capital is the all-new BMW iX3, the first production model of BMW’s Neue Klasse. For many Berliners, it will be the first time they see the next-generation electric SUV on public roads.

The iX3 at the Front

This year’s marathon is expected to draw around 80,000 participants and close to one million spectators. At the front of it all will be the iX3 in Space Silver, equipped with the M Sport package, 22-inch Y-spoke wheels, side foils, and a digital timing display mounted on the roof.

Even with the larger wheels reducing range from 805 to 729 kilometers (WLTP) and the added drag of the roof display, the iX3 has more than enough stamina for the event. With charging speeds of up to 400 kW, it can add 372 kilometers of range in just ten minutes—enough to cover a full marathon distance in little more than a minute if it ever needed to.

A Familiar Partner for the Marathon

BMW has supported the Berlin Marathon for years, supplying vehicles for both athletes and organizers. This time, the company is using the event to put its newest electric model in the spotlight. “The 2025 Berlin Marathon is the perfect setting for the first race outing of the new BMW iX3, where endurance is everything,” said Christian Ach, Head of BMW Deutschland.

The iX3 won’t be alone. BMW is providing a total of 65 vehicles for the event, including the iX, i5 sedan and Touring, i4, iX2, and the iX1. Ten BMW motorcycles and four electric scooters will also be deployed, many of them built just a few kilometers away at the BMW plant in Berlin-Spandau. The factory has been producing motorcycles since 1969 and remains one of the city’s major industrial employers.

On Sunday, as tens of thousands of runners take on 42 kilometers through Berlin, the new iX3 will simply do its job at the front of the pack. And interesting enough, our own Chuck Vossler will run the marathon and bring us some live content of the BMW iX3.