As Apple rolls out its next-generation CarPlay Ultra, many automakers are rushing to integrate it across their lineups. BMW, however, is taking a different stance. At least part of the reason might come down to the fact that, apparently, the brand just isn’t impressed. In words to the press, Stephan Durach, BMW Senior Vice President UI/UX Development, expressed his overall disenchantment with CarPlay Ultra. Perhaps more importantly, he also explained why the brand has no plans to offer it in Neue Klasse vehicles. At least for now as it was communicated already in the past.

“If you take a look at it, what I saw so far, it’s not so exciting,” Durach starts. He’s responding to a question about whether or not new BMW vehicles will ever offer CarPlay Ultra. “To be honest, we have specific screens, a specific screen setup,” Durach continues, ”and I’m completely convinced that our setup is much more capable.” It’s not the first time that BMW executives downplayed the appeal of Apple’s expanded interface, which takes over multiple screens in the cabin. While acknowledging that CarPlay is popular, they argue that giving Apple full control of the user interface isn’t a step forward.

Why BMW Isn’t CarPlay Ultra Crazy

BMW’s reasoning comes down to depth of integration. The company insists that its native iDrive X ecosystem already delivers a more seamless experience than CarPlay Ultra can offer. Features like Panoramic Display, personalized widgets, predictive routines, and deeply integrated vehicle functions aren’t things Apple’s ecosystem can replicate. BMW also points to its own usage data, which shows that customers often start with CarPlay but eventually rely on BMW’s navigation and media controls once they experience how well they work.

At the same press event, Durach even went as far as to say that drivers simply don’t use CarPlay as much as they think. Furthermore, BMW isn’t crazy about giving Apple full control over the car’s screens. Both of those reasons seem more than enough reason to leave Apple CarPlay Ultra for the other guys.

This puts BMW at odds with rivals eager to let Apple or Google take over the in-car experience. Even rivals close to home, like Porsche, have expressed interest in or confirmed future availability for Apple CarPlay Ultra. Ultimately, BMW says its approach is about value and driver engagement. In BMW’s view, the smartest cockpit is one where the automaker, not Silicon Valley, sets the rules. Whether or not that decision will eventually come back to haunt them will only be revealed in time. After all — as of this writing, the only real application of CarPlay Ultra has been on ultra-exclusive cars from Aston Martin.