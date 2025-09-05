BMW has just unveiled the first SUV to carry its bold Neue Klasse design language, and it’s nothing like the X3 you know. The all-electric BMW iX3 arrives with a futuristic look inside and out, cutting-edge tech, and performance that parallels its gas-powered sibling. From sleek vertical headlights and hidden door handles to a panoramic interior display and next-gen battery tech, it’s a glimpse into BMW’s future. Here’s how it looks parked next to the X3 you’ve already met.

Exterior Design

As the first vehicle from BMW embracing the new Neue Klasse design language, the iX3 is totally fresh. Despite sharing a nameplate, the two share almost nothing from a design perspective aside from general proportions. While the iX3 is slightly longer and shorter than the G45, there’s little real difference. In the front, the iX3’s vertically-oriented headlights and grille almost invert the design language of the G45, which favors a horizontal orientation. Around back, there’s absolutely no mistaking one for another. Vertical orientation is a theme here again, and looking at the taillights is an immediate giveaway. A totally new diffusor, and lack of any exhaust ports, are two other obvious cues. From the side, the two look arguably more related than from any other angle. Although, the iX3’s hidden door handles and lower-set headlights still make it easy to spot.

Interior Design

If you thought the iX3 looked different from the G45 BMW X3 on the outside, wait until you strap in! The cockpit features the Neue Klasse interior, complete with Panoramic Vision display, reimagined center screen, and even less buttons than before. Materials are decidedly more modern looking, and the overall design seems a lot more cohesive in the iX3 than in the G45 X3. The best comparison to draw is the iX; it’s as if the iX spilled into the X3’s interior and out came something that look decidedly better than both. It’s hard to tell in the press photos, but new seats should do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to comfort on long drives.

Performance

The BMW iX3 50 xDrive’s dual electric motors produce 345 kW/469 hp and 645 Nm (475 lb-ft) of torque. That allows the electric iX3 to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kmh) in 4.9 seconds. Shockingly, that means the X3 M50, the quickest version of the gas-powered G45 BMW X3, might leave the iX3 feeling a bit winded in a drag race. BMW says the same sprint takes just 4.4 seconds for the gasser. Of course, this likely isn’t the top variant we’ll see from the iX3. But for now, you’ve got to give the G45 props. Interestingly, the iX3 touts 49:51 front/rear weight distribution.

Technology

As one might imagine, it’s hardly a close race when we come to technology. Powered by iDrive X, the Neue Klasse update for iDrive, the iX3 can do anything the G45 BMW X3 can do and more. The Panoramic Display adds a whole new level of customization and driver connectivity. Elsewhere, ditching the iDrive controller frees up space in the cabin. That’s to say nothing of the wild new battery technology the iX3 touts. New Gen6 batteries offer increased energy density, faster charging, and lots of other benefits. Then there’s the Heart of Joy hardware serving as the brain of the car and pulling everything together. Oh, and driver assistance features you can’t get on the G45 yet, too, like City Assistant, which can account for traffic signals and drive accordingly.

Overall, the iX3 is about what we expected: a complete quantum leap forward from the old way of thinking for BMW. Its new looks and tech capabilities seem to outstrip anything the G45 BMW X3 is capable of. While performance is — for the time being — a separate conversation, we expect that to change sooner rather than later. Overall? The first Neue Klasse SUV delivers. Big time.