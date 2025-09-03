Although we’re only hours away from the new iX3’s debut, BMW is still finding ways to hype up the model internally known as the “NA5.” Ahead of the electric crossover’s reveal on September 5, a new four-part video series explores all things Neue Klasse. The first episode focuses on the so-called Heart of Joy. What is it? Essentially, it’s the control unit for the drivetrain, brakes, charging, recuperation, and steering subfunctions, capable of processing information ten times faster than previous systems.

We’ve dissected the Heart of Joy before, but one quote from the Chief Engineer of Dynamic Performance Control stands out. Torsten Müller says upcoming BMWs will strive to deliver “analog driving in the digital world.” He adds that the future Neue Klasse models were developed by car enthusiasts, ensuring the fun element hasn’t been neglected.

Of course, there are reasons to be concerned. Cars have become rolling computers, losing the mechanical feel of past models without so much technology crammed in. But with the new wave of models, BMW doesn’t want you to “feel the tech while you’re driving. You have the feeling you are in control and not the car.”

We’ll have to wait for the iX3 to hit the market to see whether BMW’s EV lives up to this claim. Due in 2026, the i3 sedan (“NA0”) should be the more fun-to-drive of the two models thanks to its lower center of gravity. The biggest test will come in 2027, when the M division launches an M3 without a combustion engine. The “ZA0” will be the first true M car in electric guise, positioned above the M Performance EVs.

Müller explains that work on the Heart of Joy began six years ago with just a handful of people. Over time, the team grew, and the ultimate test came with the wild Vision Driving Experience. Despite being BMW’s most powerful car ever, the VDX’s central computing unit successfully handled its 1,300+ horsepower. Street-legal models won’t have nearly as much, roughly half for the electric M3, if our sources are correct.

If the Heart of Joy can manage such extreme loads while keeping the power accessible and controllable, it should have no trouble with lower-powered production cars. There may even come a time when BMW sells an EV with such ludicrous output, since Neue Klasse hardware supports quad motors.

Video: BMW / YouTube