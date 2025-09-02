MINI’s rally pedigree dates back to the 1960s, beginning with victory at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally. Two years later, a 1-2-3 finish etched the company’s name into history—even if the cars were disqualified for non-compliant lights. In 1967, the classic Cooper S triumphed again, followed a year later by a third-place finish. These early wins defined MINI’s motorsport legacy, one the brand continues to celebrate today.

Fast-forward to 2025, and MINI is marking that history with a pair of radical one-offs created in collaboration with Deus Ex Machina. Both are based on John Cooper Works models, one fully electric (J01) and one gas-powered (F66). The EV is nicknamed “The Skeg”, while the combustion version goes by “The Machina.” They make their world premiere at the 2025 IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

The Skeg – Coast-Born and Electric

The Skeg channels surf culture as much as it does MINI’s design language. Finished in vivid yellow and silver, it wears wide fenders, an illuminated grille, and a dramatic roof spoiler. Semi-transparent fiberglass body panels shave 15 percent off its weight while playing with light throughout the day. At the rear, a “Flex Tip Surf Spoiler” mimics the concave underside of a surfboard, shaping airflow like a wave.

Inside, the theme is deliberately unpolished. The Skeg resembles a mobile surf shop, complete with fiberglass trays for wetsuits and specially shaped shelving. Lightweight bucket seats are upholstered in neoprene—flexible, water-repellent, and tactile—while the dashboard borrows construction techniques from surfboards. The overall effect is playful, functional minimalism with Deus branding and oversized “X” graphics tying it back to the collaboration ￼.

The Machina – Track-Bred and Combustion-Fed

If The Skeg is about the coast, The Machina is about the circuit. The ICE-powered JCW packs 231 horsepower and looks every bit the part of a motorsport throwback. Its widened fenders, quad rally lights, and bold red-white-black livery reference MINI’s competition roots. At the rear, a diffuser inspired by JCW race cars and a Can-Am-style roof wing push aerodynamics and nostalgia in equal measure.

The cabin doubles down on motorsport theatrics: an exposed roll cage, oversized hydraulic handbrake lever, and visible seams emphasize raw mechanics over polish. The press release calls it a celebration of “authentic functionality,” with Deus logos, hand-finished details, and a “beauty of imperfection” approach that contrasts MINI’s usual gloss ￼.

A Shared Culture of Craft

Both cars feature a large white “X” across the roof, a unifying design motif meant to symbolize the partnership. They also share artisanal detailing, bold graphic elements, and a “raw, handcrafted” design approach, echoing Deus Ex Machina’s surf and motorcycle culture. Power specs differ—The Skeg produces up to 258 hp, The Machina 231 hp—but both are show-only concepts, never intended for series production ￼.

This isn’t Deus Ex Machina’s first MINI collaboration. Earlier this year, the Australian brand worked with BMW Group Designworks on the livery for Bulldog Racing’s Nürburgring entry, which finished second in class at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

MINI at IAA Mobility 2025

Alongside these two one-offs, MINI is also showing the Aceman SE and Countryman SE ALL4, expanding its all-electric range. Parent company BMW is using the show to unveil the production-ready Neue Klasse-based iX3, its most important EV debut since the original i3. The IAA runs from September 9 to 14, with press day on the 8th.