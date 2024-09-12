BMW rolled out M Performance Parts for the new X3 at the end of last month when it published official photos. We’re now bringing something far better by sharing the first video with the luxury crossover decked out with goodies from the MPP catalog. As you can tell, this isn’t just any version since we’re dealing with the king of the hill – the M50.

Replacing the old M40i, the new M Performance version is displayed here with a matte paint job from the Individual catalog. It’s called Frozen Pure Grey and has been combined with loads of glossy black accents that BMW seems to prefer nowadays. But by far the most striking change is at the back where there’s a surprisingly large roof spoiler. Too much or just enough?

We could ask the same question about those 22-inch wheels with a two-tone finish. Yes, you can now buy an X3 with 22-inch alloys straight from BMW. Well, maybe that’s not such a big surprise after all considering that even an X1 can be ordered with 21-inch alloys. We’ll have to wait and see how having massive wheels on an X3 impacts ride quality.

But I digress. This not-quite X3 M flaunts a front splitter you’ll have to be careful not to scratch since the approach angle seems to be lower. Elsewhere, the M-styled mirror caps are finished in carbon fiber. We’ve been seeing more side decals in matte black with M Performance branding on recent BMWs. As you can tell, the X3 “G45” is no exception. The M50 gets standard quad tips, but this had the upgraded M Performance exhaust with a carbon trim. Also at the back, there’s a different diffuser. Moreover, the badges are blacked out, much like the M logos on the front fenders.

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 Is Chock-Full Of M Performance Parts

The list of extras is impressively generous, ranging from a carbon filler cap cover to an aramid antenna cover. BMW also gave this high-end X3 M50 floating center caps. That means the roundel remains steady instead of turning with the wheel. It’s a “feature” we’re used to seeing on Rolls-Royces but even MINIs have had auto-leveling wheel center caps for several years already.

Interior M Performance Parts are limited to floor mats and carbon door sill plates. However, this M50 did have a notable Individual upgrade. We’re talking about the Merino leather upholstery in Atlas Grey/Black. At home in Germany, this is a €2,400 option. In the United States, it costs a more reasonable $1,500.

These add-ons compatible with the “G45” will be available at launch, which is scheduled for the last quarter of the year in Europe and the US. Other regions of the world will have to wait until 2025.