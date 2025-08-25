The highly anticipated 2026 BMW M2 CS has officially broken cover, and we had the chance to film it up close at the Legends of the Autobahn event in California. In our exclusive video (embedded below), BMW Product Manager Nick Gerstner walks us through every detail of the most extreme M2 yet, finished in a striking new Velvet Blue Individual paint.

A More Extreme M2

The M2 CS builds on the already potent G87 M2, taking performance and design to another level. At its heart lies a 3.0-liter twin-turbo S58 inline-six, now tuned to produce 523 horsepower—a significant jump over the standard model. That power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an automatic transmission, a decision BMW says ensures maximum performance consistency, even though purists would have loved a six-speed manual.

Weight Reduction with Carbon Fiber

In addition to the power bump, the new M2 CS sheds close to 100 pounds compared to the standard car. That weight savings comes largely from extensive carbon fiber use, including the roof, trunk, interior components, and aero parts. Like the one we saw at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este earlier this year, it wears bronze-painted forged wheels fronting red-painted brake calipers. Measuring 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear, the wheels wear grippy Pirelli tires — 275 profile in front, 285 profile out back.

The show car at Legends of the Autobahn wore Velvet Blue, a deep and glossy BMW Individual shade making its debut on this model. Unique CS touches include a more aggressive front splitter, a massive ducktail spoiler, and a unique rear diffuser.

Inside, the differences may be subtler at first glance compared to the regular M2, but they’re just as significant. BMW’s weight-saving strategy is clear: the center armrest is gone, and carbon fiber bucket seats—optional on the standard M2—are fitted to keep weight down while boosting track-day support. The cabin is finished with generous carbon fiber trim, highlighted by bold red “CS” accents that mark this model out. A lightweight carbon fiber center console, exclusive to the CS, further reduces mass, while an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel completes the driver-focused cabin.

Key Highlights from Our Walkaround

In our video, Nick Gerstner answers enthusiast questions about the car’s design and engineering, including:

Why the CS doesn’t feature yellow racing lights

The reasoning behind not adding a carbon fiber splitter or vented hood

A closer look at the integrated ducktail spoiler

Available CS-exclusive colors

Updates to the exhaust system

A breakdown of the interior layout and weight-saving touches

Details on the production numbers and limited availability

For the full breakdown, watch our exclusive walkaround video below: