When high fashion meets urban mobility, the result can be striking. BMW Austria and luxury fashion house Elie Saab have unveiled a bespoke MINI Cooper S, created exclusively for the inaugural amfAR Gala in Salzburg. The unique car will be auctioned on August 24, with proceeds supporting the American Foundation for AIDS Research in its ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS.

The foundation of this collaboration is the new F66 MINI Cooper S, but the design has been transformed into something far beyond a production model. The exterior wears a cascading metallic gradient that shifts with the light—flowing from liquid copper into soft bronze and nude tones. The visual drama extends to a set of 18-inch slide-spoke wheels, finished in satin and branded with the Elie Saab logo. The combination conveys movement even at a standstill, reinforcing the car’s sculptural presence.

An Interior of Elegance and Detail

Inside, the MINI by Elie Saab continues the theme of timeless craftsmanship. The seats and panels are trimmed in brown leather, quilted with the Elie Saab monogram to emphasize refinement and exclusivity. Adding another layer of sensory detail, the cabin incorporates the fashion house’s signature fragrance, Golden, developed in collaboration with Culti Milano. The scent—an interplay of bitter orange and cedarwood—comes infused in a leather cushion positioned beside the steering wheel. It’s a flourish that links luxury fragrance design directly with the driving experience.

While the bespoke details dominate the spotlight, the car remains a MINI Cooper S at its core. Under the hood sits BMW’s B48 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 204 horsepower to the front wheels. The result is a car that can move as quickly as it turns heads.

A Symbol of Collaboration and Cause

Both MINI and Elie Saab emphasize the symbolic value of this project. The car reflects a meeting point of automotive engineering and haute couture, but its purpose is philanthropic. As Alexander Bamberger, CEO of BMW Austria, noted, design and craftsmanship here serve something greater than aesthetics—they channel attention and funding toward amfAR’s global research efforts.

The Salzburg gala marks amfAR’s Austrian debut, bringing together figures from fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy. The MINI by Elie Saab is expected to be among the event’s most anticipated auction items, a one-off creation where design excellence meets meaningful cause.