While we’d love to call the BMW XM controversial, we’re not even sure it has enough proponents to truly be considered that. While it is nearly indisputably fast and luxurious, there is little praise for it past that. And, even those praises need to be carefully asterisked with a “for what it is.” Taking the kid gloves off, the XM is perhaps the least successful BMW M product in the last decade — maybe longer. And we think BMW should take another crack at it.

As I’ve said when I reviewed the BMW XM a few years ago, the truly aggravating thing about the SUV is that it isn’t a bad vehicle. It’s a fun car to drive, and while the design isn’t to my taste, I can understand, accept, and move past that. But for $159,600 (today’s start price on the XM), it simply doesn’t work. It needs to do things better than the X5 M and X6 M that are $30,000 cheaper. Currently, it doesn’t. What needs to change?

BMW Needs to Make the New XM Special

In theory, it’s simple. The BMW XM suffers from a bit of an identity crisis. It tries to be both the ultimate in luxury and ultimate in sporty, and instead only succeeds at being merely okay at both things. By focusing the car, it can become better. Let’s start with the good. The XM has a big old V8 under the hood. There’s no reason that, following in the footprints of the current X5 and X6 lineup, the next XM couldn’t ditch the plug-in hybrid system entirely and rip around town with the “regular” mild-hybrid S68 engine. Losing the weight and complexity are both good things.

Next up is design. Here, we think the XM would benefit from following the lead of some of its more established competitors in the ultimate luxury SUV segment: Bentley and Lamborghini. Where the Bentley Bentayga’s design leans into its luxury roots, the Lamborghini Urus goes all-in on performance. Both SUVs do their brands’ heritage justice. And both, more importantly, are equally capable of being both sporty and refined from the driver’s seat. The XM could do the same; rebadging as the X8 would also be nice, although it may not be necessary if BMW leans into its Ultimate Driving Machine tagline hard enough.

Another area where the next XM could improve on its predecessor is ride quality. In fact, it’s probably the most serious and persistent complaint surrounding the vehicle. Replacing the XM’s coil-spring suspension with a precision tuned air suspension would make the car ride better without significantly compromising on the car’s existing dynamism. Telling, perhaps, that both the Urus and Bentayga come standard with air suspension.

The Next XM Interior Needs More, Well, Everything

Inside, the current XM takes good baby steps towards making it feel like you’re driving something truly bespoke. The unique headliner and couple of upholstery options are good. But it really needs something that screams “I spent $30,000 extra for this.” More generous use of leather — perhaps hit up ALPINA for some of that Lavalina — and some unique components are must-haves. The little M badge stuck on the dash is laughable; verging on insulting at this price point.

While there are rumors out there suggesting that BMW is considering a new XM, there’s nothing concrete. We don’t think it’s a bad idea, but if BMW is using the current XM as a starting point, it has its work cut out for it. The SUV needs a lot, and we’d really consider just calling it the X8. Do you think BMW can make a new XM work?