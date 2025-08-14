Things are getting pricier everywhere — and cars are certainly no exception. The latest round of price hikes comes by way of BMW India, who has announced a 3% price increase across the entire lineup. Car shoppers in India haven’t got much time if they want to get in before the new pricing takes effect, either. The automaker claims the increased price will be effective on the 1 September 2025 — so shoppers have around two weeks to score a relative deal.

Why BMW India is Raising Prices Again in 2025

So, why the 3% price increase? The usual suspects, really — supply chain, inflation, and exchange rates. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India claims “factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs.” Importantly, this marks the third time this year that the automaker has raised prices. Similar 3% price increases came in April and January of 2025, which means that come September 1st, buying a new BMW in India will cost almost 10% more than it did this time last year.

BMW isn’t the only automaker to raise prices, either. Specifically in the premium segment. Mercedes-Benz announced a similar price increases this year, raising prices in January and July. Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer cited weak exchange rates as the reasoning behind the price gain, which BMW seems to echo in its most recent announcement.

All BMW Models in India to See Price Increases

Like everywhere else in the world, BMW India offers a mix of models. Some are assembled in India for essentially tax reasons. This first group includes models like the electric BMW iX1 and even an Indian market LWB BMW 3 Series. Others are imported as a fully functional vehicle. The latter isn’t the most cost-effective; and in fact you’ll find only BMW M series models and other high-dollar EVs fall into that category. Regardless of which model you’re springing for, the song remains the same: every single new BMW model in India is affected by the 3% price increase.

Impact on BMW India’s Sales Momentum

Sales in India have been on fire this year, with the automaker delivering 7,774 BMW and MINI cars over the first half of the year. The second quarter marked best-ever sales for the brands. It represents a 10% increase in growth overall, with EV offerings growing by a whopping 234% in the first half of the year. Offerings in India include the BMW i4, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, and MINI Countryman E, along with a pair of electric scooters, the BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04. The first two price hikes seem to have not discouraged many buyers. Time will tell if another 3% is enough to slow down the brand’s growth in India.