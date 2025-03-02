We typically associate long-wheelbase models with the Chinese market. However, BMW also makes and sells LWB versions in India. The latest to hit the assembly line at Plant Chennai is the facelifted 3 Series. Much like the fully electric i3 sedan sold in China, the stretched sports sedan with a gas engine carries the “G28” codename. It’s the longest car in its segment and the most spacious for passengers sitting in the back.

The 3 Series LWB is 4819 millimeters (189.7 inches) long, making it 106 millimeters (4.17 inches) longer than the globally sold “G20.” Its wheelbase is stretched to 2961 millimeters (116.5 inches), or 110 millimeters (4.33 inches) more than the standard sedan. Width remains unchanged while height increases slightly over the normal 3er we’re all familiar with. The styling is carried over, save for the elongated rear doors.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase sold in India comes exclusively in 330Li M Sport guise. However, a diesel model is also planned. Meanwhile, the gas engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit with 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). It enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 6.2 seconds. Output is routed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission featuring launch control.

BMW India sells the long-wheelbase 3 Series in Arctic Race Blue, M Carbon Black, Skyscraper Grey, and Mineral White. Customers can opt for several interior upholsteries, including Vernasca leather with a Cognac finish. As for the trim, the usual aluminum rhombicle anthracite adorns parts of the cabin. A three-zone automatic climate control system and ambient lighting come standard.

The 330Li M Sport costs INR 6,260,000, or about $71,500 at current exchange rates. For your money’s worth, BMW India throws in adaptive LED headlights, an aluminum/satin exterior trim, and a glossy black rear diffuser. Additionally, there’s the BMW Digital Key Plus, Park Assistant Plus, and the Driving Assistant.

The order books have already been opened, and customers can pay extra for an extended 10-year warranty.

Source: BMW India