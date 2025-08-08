We usually talk about MotoGP in the context of BMW’s Safety Cars, but rarely about bikes. That’s because the Motorrad side has never entered the racing series with a factory-backed team. The head of the two-wheeled division admitted in an interview with Australian Motorcycle News that it has been on the company’s mind “for a long time.” However, a final decision on whether to join has yet to be made.

CEO Markus Flasch told AMCN that even if BMW Motorrad decided to commit to MotoGP, it would be too late to compete in 2027 when the new regulations take effect: “We’ll make the strategic decision first, and then we’ll define the technical path which we’ll follow. 2027 is definitely not feasible for us to join in then.”

The “strategic decision” remark suggests development hasn’t even started, so the earliest possible entry would be 2028. Flasch hinted that BMW Motorrad will wrap up its evaluation soon: “Please give us some more months and we’ll come out with an answer!”

Joining MotoGP would boost Motorrad’s visibility far more than its Safety Car involvement, ideally translating into higher sales. Speaking of which, BMW’s two-wheeled division had an excellent 2024, with shipments reaching record levels of more than 210,000 motorcycles and scooters. However, 2025 isn’t looking as strong, with demand down 6.3% in the first half of the year.

The closest BMW has ever come to entering MotoGP was in the mid-2000s when it teased the bike pictured above. The company claimed the 990-cc prototype benefited from Formula 1 know-how. The three-cylinder engine was actually derived from the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter V8 “P86” used during the BMW Sauber era.

However, the project never materialized. Motorsport Magazine quotes former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams, who tested the bike, saying it was a nightmare to control: “The bike would just light itself up and never hold a stable exit and pump itself into oblivion. There was so much rubber on the track!”

BMW certainly doesn’t want to repeat past mistakes, so it’s taking a cautious approach to a potential MotoGP entry. The same hesitance applies to a possible Formula 1 return, with the company refusing to commit either way.

Source: Australian Motorcycle News, Motorsport Magazine