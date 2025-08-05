It’s been a relatively quiet summer at the BMW Group, with few product launches. Enthusiasts did get the M2 CS special edition, but there hasn’t been much news otherwise. However, that’s understandable, because the most important model in years lies ahead. Come September, the Neue Klasse returns. Taking center stage at the 2025 IAA Mobility, the second-generation iX3 will be the brand’s most significant debut at the show in Munich.

However, the event won’t be all about the inaugural Neue Klasse EV. BMW also intends to roll out “other new models,” though without going into details. It’s unlikely we’ll see a second major product launch, since it would steal the iX3’s thunder, or vice versa. The next-generation 3 Series isn’t debuting until next year, alongside the fully electric i3 sedan. Other important product launches planned for 2026 include the next-generation X5 and a facelifted 7 Series. Don’t go looking for any of these cars next month at IAA.

BMW does say the i4, i5, and i7 will be there, alongside the iX, X3 30e xDrive, and the M5 Touring. Whether we’ll see fresh variations of these cars or something else altogether is unclear, but look for BMW’s presence at the IAA Mobility show to expand well beyond the new iX3. MINI is attending the event to unveil “two eye-catching JCW show cars,” while the Motorrad division will be represented by the CE 02 and CE 04. Moreover, the motorcycle branch is bringing the Vision CE as a window into the future of electric scooters.

Whatever the BMW Group has in store, we reckon most eyes are going to be on the iX3 anyway. The German luxury brand will be putting on a big show to highlight the electric crossover’s innovations. There will be demonstrations of the new Panoramic iDrive during all six days of the event. Additionally, there are plans to show off bidirectional charging by turning the EV into a mobile power bank to power a home or put electricity back into the grid.

The IAA Mobility show kicks off September 8 with the press day. However, we won’t have to wait until then to see the new iX3. BMW will take the wraps off the Neue Klasse EV on September 5. The NA5 goes on sale in November, with first deliveries to customers planned for the first quarter of next year.

Source: BMW