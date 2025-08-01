From day one, the BMW Group has opposed the European Union’s still-shocking decision to outlaw sales of new combustion engine cars starting in 2035. While not an outright ICE ban, the requirement to reduce emissions to zero effectively amounts to one. Unless the carbon-neutral fuel industry catches up or hydrogen-burning engines gain traction, the EU will eliminate combustion engines from new vehicles by the middle of the next decade.

But here’s the thing: in 2025, the BMW Group wouldn’t be in a difficult position to support the legislation. In the first half of the year, one in four cars sold in Europe didn’t have an engine at all. That’s right, EVs made up 25% of the Group’s European sales, including electric models from MINI and Rolls-Royce. The main BMW brand is currently the third best-selling electric automaker on the continent.

If you include plug-in hybrids, nearly 40% of the BMW Group’s European sales in the first six months were electrified. For the core brand alone, PHEV deliveries surged by nearly 30% year-over-year.

Globally, the Group’s EV share reached 18.3% in H1 2025, up from 15.7% in the same period of 2024. This was possible after expanding the all-electric portfolio to more than 15 models. The BMW Group remains committed to its goal of having EVs account for at least half of total sales by the end of the decade. Despite the encouraging first-half 2025 results, CEO Oliver Zipse remains firm in his belief that consumers deserve options:

“To meet consumer needs, especially in a product as complex and personal as a car, there is no single answer. The most effective strategic approach is to use all technologies to reduce CO₂ emissions overall. [BMW is] advocating for a review of the 2030 and 2035 targets in the EU.”

Zipse also highlighted the more than 250 million vehicles already on the road in the EU. Before everyone switches to an EV, he argues, decarbonization should start with the existing fleet by switching to renewable fuels. That would, of course, require support from an entire industry, but there has been progress. BMW’s CEO pointed to HVO100, already available in some markets, which can cut CO₂ emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fuels.

It’s worth noting that the 2035 ICE ban on new cars is not set in stone. The European Union will review the legislation next year, so there is a chance the cut-off date could be postponed.