Starting January 1, 2025, BMW will implement a significant change in its production process by fueling all new diesel cars manufactured in Germany with HVO100, a renewable alternative to traditional fossil diesel. According to a recent interview in Bild by BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, the decision aligns with BMW’s broader sustainability goals and reflects the company’s acknowledgment of the role alternative fuels can play in reducing vehicle emissions.

What is HVO100?

HVO100, or Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, is a paraffinic diesel fuel produced from biological residues and waste materials such as used cooking oil and animal fats. It is synthesized through a hydrotreatment process that removes impurities and creates a high-quality, stable fuel. HVO100 complies with the European fuel standard EN 15940, making it compatible with modern diesel engines. Compared to traditional fossil-based diesel, HVO100 offers several advantages:

Lower Carbon Emissions : Lifecycle CO2 emissions are reduced by up to 90% with HVO100, according to industry estimates.

: Lifecycle CO2 emissions are reduced by up to 90% with HVO100, according to industry estimates. Improved Combustion : The fuel burns more cleanly, reducing particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions.

: The fuel burns more cleanly, reducing particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions. Wide Compatibility : It functions without requiring modifications to vehicles that meet EN 15940 standards.

: It functions without requiring modifications to vehicles that meet EN 15940 standards. Cold-Weather Usability: Unlike biodiesel, HVO100 remains effective in low temperatures, making it suitable for year-round use.

BMW has a FAQ page which outlines their plans. Basically, all diesel vehicles leaving BMW’s German factories from the beginning of 2025 will be factory-fueled with HVO100. This “factory filling” ensures that customers’ first experience with their new vehicles reflects the fuel’s compatibility with the engines, which can also run on conventional diesel. Specifically, this includes the B37 (three-cylinder), B47 (four-cylinder), and B57 (six-cylinder) engines from the modular B-generation family. These engines, commonly found in many BMW models, were designed to meet EN 15940 standards, allowing them to run on fuels like HVO100 without mechanical adjustments.

What It Means for Customers

The transition to HVO100 at the production stage signals to customers that BMW’s diesel engines are compatible with renewable fuel options. The vehicles will continue to perform as expected, regardless of whether HVO100 or conventional diesel is used. For customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint, HVO100 provides an opportunity to do so without changing driving habits or incurring additional costs for engine modifications.

These are all the models listed on the BMW FAQ Page:

BMW 1 Series: 114d (ab 07/2015), 116d (ab 03/2015), 118d (ab 03/2015), 118d xDrive (ab 03/2015), 120d (ab 03/2015), 120d xDrive (ab 03/2015), 125d (ab 03/2015)

BMW 2 Series Coupé: 218d (ab 07/2015), 220d (ab 11/2014), 220d xDrive (ab 03/2015), 225d (ab 07/2015)

BMW 2 Series Cabrio: 218d (ab 07/2015), 220d (ab 11/2014), 225d (ab 07/2015)

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: 214d (ab 03/2015), 216d (ab 11/2014), 218d (ab 11/2014), 218d xDrive (ab 11/2015), 220d und 220d xDrive (ab 11/2014)

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer: 214d (ab 07/2015), 216d (ab 03/2015), 218d (ab 03/2015), 218d xDrive (ab 03/2016), 220d (ab 07/2015), 220d xDrive (ab 03/2015)

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: 216d (ab 03/2020), 218d (ab 07/2020), 220d (ab 11/2019), 220d xDrive (ab 07/2020)

BMW 3 Series Limousine: 316d (ab 03/2015), 318d (ab 07/2015), 318d xDrive (ab 07/2015), 320d (ab 07/2015), 320d xDrive (ab 07/2015), 320d EffDyn Edition (ab 07/2015), 325d (ab 03/2016), 330d (ab 03/2019), 330d xDrive (ab 07/2019), M340d xDrive (ab 04/2020)

BMW 3 Series Touring: 316d (ab 03/2015), 318d (ab 07/2015), 318d xDrive (ab 07/2015), 320d (ab 07/2015), 320d xDrive (ab 07/2015), 320d EffDyn Edition (ab 07/2015), 325d (ab 03/2016), 330d (ab 11/2019), 330d xDrive (ab 07/2019), M340d xDrive (ab 04/2020)

BMW 4 Series Coupé: 418d (ab 03/2015), 420d (ab 03/2015), 420d xDrive (ab 03/2015), 425d (ab 03/2016), 430d xDrive (ab 03/2021), M440d xDrive (ab 03/2021)

BMW 4 Series Cabrio: 420d (ab 07/2015), 425d (ab 03/2016), 430d (ab 07/2021), M440d xDrive (ab 11/2021)

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé: 418d (ab 07/2015), 420d (ab 03/2015), 420d xDrive (ab 03/2015), 425d (ab 03/2016), 430d xDrive (ab 07/2022)

BMW 5 Series Limousine: 518d (ab 07/2018), 520d (ab 11/2016), 520d xDrive (ab 11/2016), 520d EffDyn Edition (ab 03/2017), 523d (ab 07/2020), 523d xDrive (ab 07/2020), 525d (ab 07/2017), 530d (ab 11/2016), 530d xDrive (ab 11/2016), 540d xDrive (ab 07/2017), M550d xDrive (ab 07/2017)

BMW 5 Series Touring: 518d (ab 07/2018), 520d (ab 03/2017), 520d xDrive (ab 03/2017), 525d (ab 07/2017), 530d (ab 03/2017), 530d xDrive (ab 03/2017), 540d xDrive (ab 07/2017), M550d xDrive (ab 11/2017)

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo: 620d (ab 07/2018), 620d xDrive (ab 07/2018), 630d (ab 07/2017), 630d xDrive (ab 07/2017), 640d xDrive (ab 11/2017)

BMW 7 Series: 725d (ab 07/2016), 730d (ab 07/2015), 730d xDrive (ab 07/2015), 740d xDrive (ab 11/2015), 750d xDrive (ab 07/2016)

BMW 7 Series Langversion: 725Ld (ab 07/2016), 730Ld (ab 07/2015), 730Ld xDrive (ab 07/2015), 740Ld xDrive (ab 11/2015), 750Ld xDrive (ab 07/2016)

BMW 8 Series Coupé: 840d xDrive (ab 07/2018)

BMW 8 Series Cabrio: 840d xDrive (ab 11/2018)

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé: 840d xDrive (ab 07/2019)

BMW X1: X1 sDrive16d (ab 11/2015), X1 sDrive18d (ab 07/2015), X1 sDrive20d (ab 11/2015), X1 xDrive18d (ab 11/2015), X1 xDrive20d (ab 07/2015), X1 xDrive25d (ab 07/2015)

BMW X2: X2 sDrive16d (ab 11/2018), X2 sDrive18d (ab 03/2018), X2 sDrive20d (ab 11/2018), X2 xDrive18d (ab 03/2018), X2 xDrive20d (ab 11/2017), X2 xDrive25d (ab 11/2017)

BMW X3: X3 sDrive18d (ab 04/2015), X3 xDrive20d (ab 04/2015), X3 xDrive25d (ab 04/2018), X3 xDrive30d (ab 08/2017), X3 M40d (ab 08/2018)

BMW X4: X4 xDrive20d (ab 04/2015), X4 xDrive25d (ab 04/2018), X4 xDrive30d (ab 08/2018), X4 M40d (ab 04/2018)

BMW X5: X5 xDrive30d (ab 08/2018), X5 xDrive40d (ab 05/2020), X5 M50d (ab 08/2018)

BMW X6: X6 xDrive30d (ab 08/2019), X6 xDrive30d M Sport (ab 04/2023), X6 xDrive40d (ab 05/2020), X6 xDrive40d M Sport (ab 08/2023), X6 M50d (ab 08/2019)

BMW X7: X7 xDrive30d (ab 12/2018), X7 xDrive40d (ab 08/2020), X7 M50d (ab 12/2018)

[Source: BimmerToday]