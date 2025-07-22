BMW is quietly working on something new for the G87 M2. A camouflaged prototype was recently spotted at the Nürburgring, clearly fitted with components that aren’t part of the standard car. This isn’t a CS or CSL—at least not yet. What we’re looking at is the upcoming Track Package, set to launch in 2026 as part of the M Performance Parts catalog.

Large Rear Wing and New Aero Point to Functional Changes

Painted in São Paulo Yellow and hiding behind layers of camouflage, the test car gives away a few things. Most obvious is the large fixed rear wing—clearly not for show. The front bumper has been reworked too, with what appear to be wider air intakes. Even the M2 badge on the kidney grille is taped over, which usually signals development changes still in progress.

BMW isn’t talking about the hardware yet, but it’s safe to assume this package includes more than just cosmetics. The suspension, chassis tuning, and brake setup are likely getting updates as well—possibly drawing from the M2 Racing car or insights from the development of the new M2 CS.

M2 CS Wheels Return with a Fresh Two-Tone Finish

The wheels are the same 827 M style found on the CS, but now with a more subtle two-tone finish instead of Bronze Gold. Expect the Track Package to remain fully street legal, though there will almost certainly be some trade-offs in daily ride comfort.

The standard M2 set a Nürburgring lap time of 7:38 in 2023. The CS dropped that to 7:25 earlier this year, setting a record in the compact class. This new setup could cut even more time if the upgrades find their way onto the CS model—or if the package is made available for both variants.

Will the Track Package Be Offered as a Bundle or Modular Kit?

BMW hasn’t said whether the components will be sold individually or as a bundle, or if they’ll only be offered for new builds. Given the camouflage, this might still be a work-in-progress. What’s clear is that BMW is continuing to evolve the G87 platform beyond what’s already been released.

And while a decision on an M2 xDrive or CSL still hasn’t been made, this Track Package could serve as a stepping stone toward something even more focused. For now, it’s another sign that the M2 has more to give.

[Images: @rvdsphotography]