Running a platform like ours isn’t just about cars—it’s also about content creation, storytelling, and, occasionally, the joys of life beyond the garage. Whether we’re editing high-res video in the studio, shooting cinematic 360-degree footage halfway across the world, or test-driving a new lifestyle addition like a BMW baby stroller, the gear we choose matters. Here’s a look at some of the latest additions to our creative arsenal—and why they’ve earned a place in our daily workflow.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Desk & Monitor Arm: Built for Editors

One of our constant challenges as video creators is optimizing our editing space. Editing isn’t just about power—it’s about posture, comfort, screen space, and adjustability. We needed a setup that could support the long hours spent crafting car reviews, interviews, and recaps from events like Pebble Beach or CES. That’s where the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro standing desk and MAGNUS Monitor Arm (Heavy Arm Edition) came in.

The MAGNUS Pro offers a premium standing desk experience with a clean, minimal design and serious performance. Its dual motors provide a wide height range from 25.6 to 49.2 inches, supporting up to 265 pounds—plenty for a multi-monitor setup. Secretlab’s magnetic cable management system keeps everything tidy, especially when paired with their matching accessories.

Holding our 40-inch ultrawide editing monitor is the MAGNUS Heavy Duty Monitor Arm. With support for displays up to 57 inches and 35 pounds, it easily handles our screen while offering full tilt, pan, and height adjustment. The entire setup looks purpose-built, feels rock-solid, and—yes—makes us feel a little more professional.

Nuna x BMW MIXX Next Stroller: Baby’s First Bimmer

When one of our team members announced they were expecting, we knew two things: 1) they’d need a stroller, and 2) it had to be on-brand. Enter the Nuna MIXX Next BMW Edition—a collaboration between the premium Dutch baby gear brand and BMW that blends style, function, and luxury. It’s the kind of stroller that turns heads at Cars & Coffee.

Beyond the badges, this stroller is incredibly well-engineered. With Free-Flex suspension and foam-filled all-terrain tires, it handles cracked sidewalks and gravel lots with ease. The seat reclines flat for newborns and can be quickly flipped to face forward or rearward. The UPF 50+ canopy features built-in ventilation, and there’s a generous storage basket underneath.

At around 29 pounds, it’s solid but still manageable, and it folds with one hand into an upright, self-standing position. BMW flourishes are everywhere—from the gloss black frame to the quilted leatherette pushbar and signature wheel design. For the enthusiast parent, it’s the ultimate baby mobility solution.

Insta360 X5: The 360 Cam That Goes Everywhere

In the last few months, we’ve traveled from the neon-lit skyline of Shanghai to the winding climbs of Pikes Peak. In each location, one tool came with us: the Insta360 X5. It’s our go-to for immersive storytelling, especially when we need dynamic B-roll or cinematic 360-degree footage of events like the BMW Vision Driving Experience or Auto Shanghai. And thanks to its dual 1/1.28” sensors, the X5 shoots stunning 8K 360 video and captures 72MP stills, making it perfect for reframing content in post.

The camera is also rugged. It’s waterproof up to 49 feet, features advanced wind noise reduction, and boasts excellent low-light performance thanks to Insta360’s AI-powered PureVideo mode. Whether we’re chasing a concept car across a motor show floor or hanging out the back of an X5 in Colorado, the X5 captures everything.

Bonus: the touchscreen UI is intuitive, the battery lasts around 90 minutes in 8K mode, and everything fits in a jacket pocket. It’s the closest thing to a cinematic drone you can use without actually flying one.

Fanatec ClubSport DD + Podium BMW M4 GT3 Wheel: A Sim Racing Dream

We finally built our own sim racing rig. And if we were going to do it, we were going to do it right—BMW style. At the heart of our setup is the Fanatec ClubSport DD wheelbase, paired with the official Podium BMW M4 GT3 steering wheel. This isn’t a replica. It’s the exact same wheel used in real BMW M4 GT3 and GT4 race cars, adapted for sim use.

The forged carbon fiber rim, push-pull magnetic shifters, and customizable RGB buttons scream motorsport. It’s functional art, and it feels incredible in hand. The grip is sculpted rubber, the rotary encoders are intuitive, and the built-in OLED screen gives us access to data without cluttering our sim view.

Powering it all is the ClubSport DD, a 12Nm direct-drive base that delivers silky-smooth and brutally realistic feedback. It’s strong enough for pro-level sim racers but affordable enough to be considered “mid-range” in the DD world. Paired with the QR2 quick-release system, it’s future-proof and rock solid.

This setup isn’t just for racing games—it’s a connection to the very same hardware used in BMW’s actual race cars. And after hours of testing it across iRacing and Assetto Corsa Competizione, we can confidently say: it’s the closest thing to driving a real M4 GT3 without leaving your home.

Whether we’re editing video, capturing global auto shows, chasing toddlers, or chasing lap times, the right gear helps us tell better stories—and stay on-brand. These tools might not have engines or wheels (okay, one of them does), but they reflect the same passion for precision, performance, and premium quality that drives everything we do.

Disclaimer: Some of the products featured in this article were provided to BMWBLOG at no cost for editorial review purposes. As always, all opinions are our own, and we only feature gear we’ve tested and genuinely use in our workflow.