BMW is celebrating the 3 Series’ golden jubilee this weekend at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. To properly mark 50 years since the E21 debuted, the luxury automaker has brought all seven generations of its quintessential sports sedan. Naturally, the lineup tackled the famous hill in West Sussex. As a bonus, some of the cars were M3s, including the original E30 and the revered E46 CSL.

The 3 Series ensemble was arranged in chronological order, starting with the E21 in 323i flavor and ending with the G20 as a 330e plug-in hybrid. But not all were sedans. The sixth-generation model was represented by the Touring (F31), while the fifth-gen entry was a flashy M3 GTS Coupe (E92).

Oddly enough, BMW chose to showcase the third-generation 3 Series with an E36/5 Compact rather than a full-fat 3er. Nevertheless, seeing all seven iterations of the company’s best-selling car in one place was a real treat. It’s a reminder of how much design has evolved over the past five decades. This seven-car lineup also highlights the substantial growth in size from the E21 to the G20.

Beauty is subjective, but it’s fair to say the older generations have aged like fine wine. The E30 would be our pick of the bunch, followed closely by the E21 and E46. That’s not to say the newer models are ugly ducklings. However, there’s just something special about the cleaner, more minimalist styling of the classic 3 Series.

To date, BMW has sold more than 20 million units of the 3er, including the wagon and the oddball Gran Turismo. That figure also includes the long-wheelbase versions sold in China, as well as the coupes and convertibles offered before the 4 Series was a thing.

In about a year, BMW will launch the eighth-generation 3 Series, codenamed G50. Judging by camouflaged prototypes, it’s shaping up to be a significant departure from the current model, possibly one of the most significant design leaps between generations. It remains unclear whether a new Touring will follow, as the G51’s future is uncertain.

Source: Goodwood Festival of Speed / Instagram