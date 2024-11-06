The growth of electric car sales is slowing down in many parts of the world. However, BMW’s EV business is booming. Through the first nine months of the year, deliveries of zero-emission models rose by over 22%. Without disclosing an exact number, the German luxury brand says the i4 remains its most popular car without a combustion engine.

The electric 4 Series Gran Coupe is closely followed by the iX1 crossover, which enjoyed a double-digit growth through September. Even the far more expensive i7 fullsize electric sedan is up double digits so far this year. BMW is confident the recently launched iX2 will also be a commercial success. However, neither the iX1 nor the iX2 are sold in the United States.

By the end of September 2024, the BMW Group had sold nearly 300,000 purely electric cars. That’s up by 19% compared to the first nine months of last year. In a difficult third quarter, 19% of all cars sold by the Group were EVs. The goal for the entire year is for EVs to account for 20% of total shipments, with an objective for 2025 to reach 25%. Further down the line, the intent is for the Group to have EVs represent more than half of annual sales by the end of the decade.

Getting there won’t be easy but the Neue Klasse family of EVs will help the BMW Group to put more people into electric cars. At least six NK-based models are coming by 2028. In the meantime, there will be at least three more CLAR-based electric vehicles: iX5, iX6, and iX7. The first of the trio is widely believed to get a hydrogen fuel cell derivative as well. That also counts as an EV.

Although the i4 reigns supreme in BMW’s electric car sales, it might not have a future in the company’s lineup. As previously reported, the 4 Series is unlikely to get a new generation. The i4’s place in the lineup is expected to be taken by the i3 sedan, which will go into production in 2026 at the Munich plant. Another EV that will likely bite the dust is the polarizing iX, indirectly replaced by the first-ever iX5.

Source: BMW