After a bit of a wait, the G80 and G81 M3 models finally get their Life Cycle Impulse – LCI, or BMW-speak for mid-life-cycle refresh. Most of the changes mirror what we saw in the BMW M4 LCI earlier this year, including horsepower increases. But how much different is it, really, than last year’s model? Here’s a look at how the new 2025 BMW M3 Sedan and Touring facelift models compare to perhaps their staunchest competitors – last year’s models.

Exterior Design

BMW went with a less-is-more approach for the 2025 BMW M3 LCI. Both Touring and Sedan M3 models get lightly redesigned headlights – the grille remains, remarkably, completely untouched. And…that’s it. Well, sort of. The M3 badge has also been spruced up, now sporting a silver border around the outside for Competition models.

Despite the in-your-face styling of the G80 and G81 M3, the changes for 2025 are subtle. Like, pin dropping at a rock concert subtle. The redesigned headlights are welcome and move the model closer to the non-M 3 Series in terms of modernization. The silver-bordered badges are an interesting choice that we can already hear forum members screaming about. Overall, the new M3 commands just as much attention as the old one. And if you compare the two models next to one another, there will be no mistaking which one is newest.

Interior Design

Things get slightly more exciting inside the 2025 M3 and M3 Touring. The (optionally Alcantara-wrapped) reshaped steering wheel with a 12-o’clock marker is a nice addition. Like the squared-off wheel, you’ll find redesigned air vents with ambient lighting elements that mirror what you see in other newer models. You can still opt for carbon-fiber buckets and a host of upholstery colors and trim materials. Like the M4, the M3 LCI is a logical step up in interior quality and feel – a little newer and sportier compared to its predecessor.

Performance

Don’t worry – you can still get a manual transmission in the G80 M3 (in the US, anyway). Almost all variants of the M3 get minor power output increases. Base models of the M3 Sedan get a bump to 480 horsepower. Competition xDrive models (including the 2025 BMW M3 Touring) now develop 530 horsepower. Rear-wheel drive Competition cars stay at 510 horsepower, likely intentionally creating a “power tier” system. Since you can still get a manual and output is up across the board, the 2025 BMW M3 is hands-down the one you want when you compare the 2025 BMW M3 to last year’s model. From a performance standpoint, anyway.

Technology

The G80 and G81 M3 finally get BMW Operating System 8.5, adding QuickSelect and some other cool technology we already see across the brand. Besides that, the new M3 is the same as the old one. Still, iDrive 8.5 is a welcome change that adds some functionality but, more importantly, makes it easier to jump around the menus you use the most.

How do you feel about the 2025 M3 Sedan and 2025 M3 Touring? We can’t say we’re surprised by any of the changes, but we did hope for something a little bit…spicier? Overall, the 2025 BMW M3 is just more of what people already loved (or hated) about the vehicle – so it’s unlikely you’ll suddenly fall in love (or hate) with the car now that it’s received its facelift. Let us know how you feel in the comments below.